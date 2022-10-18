Read full article on original website
iPhone SE 4 renders leak: iPhone XR reborn?
The new SE could lose the fingerprint sensor on its bigger, notched display. Renders of the iPhone SE 4 have leaked, showing a notched display without a fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to release in 2024 with a bigger 6.1-inch display. You can see the leaked renders of the...
New Android 13 QPR1 beta feature allows battery share to turn on automatically
Google has added a new feature that automatically turns Battery Share on. Google’s Android 13 QPR1 beta update has been made available for a variety of handsets. The beta introduces a new option for battery share. The new option allows battery share to turn on automatically when the phone...
Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer the best of Google in a smartphone Compared to their predecessors, the duo deliver refined designs, upgraded imaging capabilities, faster biometric and processing hardware, and a suite of new software features. That said, choosing between the regular and XL variants still isn’t straightforward, especially given the subtle yet important differences that aren’t obvious at first glance. So in this article, let’s pit the Google Pixel 7 vs the Pixel 7 Pro and help you decide which one is right for you.
The Weekly Authority: Pixel 7 payments pain
Plus Galaxy S23 specs, great news for Silent Hill fans, happy birthday to the NES, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 217th edition here, with Google Pixel 7 payments issues, Galaxy S23 specs, great news for Silent Hill fans, and more.
A smart washing machine gave me a taste of a fully connected home
There's more to a smart home than bulbs and switches. A connected smart home is not alien to me. I’ve been dipping my toes into the world of smart homes ever since the first smart plugs and bulbs hit the market and went so far as to automate my air conditioner with a smart infrared blaster. I’ve even built and written about my own smart light strip solution. So when it came time to replace my old washing machine, the choice was obvious — I needed a fully connected appliance. It’s now been a few months since I switched over to a Samsung smart washing and drying machine, and the experience has been blissful. In fact, I’m convinced that this is the future we’re all heading towards.
Pixel 7 series owners can now try out Google's Clear Calling feature
Google's latest beta update brings Clear Calling to the Pixel 7 series. One of the features coming to the Pixel 7 series is Clear Calling. The feature helps to improve the call clarity of the person you’re talking to. Clear Calling is now available as a beta for Pixel...
Android Adaptive Battery: Everything you need to know
Learn how your Android can optimize the battery life based on your usage. As phones have become more capable of performing various tasks, the need to better allocate battery power has become crucial to maximizing its lifespan. Today, our phone’s SoC significantly regulates power consumption between the apps and features we use during the day. Let’s look at how Android’s Adaptive battery works and how you can ensure it’s turned on for your device.
How to find out what song is playing near you on the Google Pixel
Your Pixel is smart enough to identify songs around you. We’re sure you’ve been in a situation where you’ve come across a track at a pub, a restaurant, or even a friend’s place and wondered to yourself, “What’s this song?” While Shazam is a popular music recognition app, it works best on iPhones since Apple owns it. However, if you have a recent Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you don’t need a separate app to recognize music playing in your environment. Pixel phones are equipped with many AI smarts, and one of those features allows them to identify songs you hear around you.
You told us: Here's how many polled Pixel 7 owners have reception issues
The results for a refreshing change from our Pixel 6 series poll earlier this year. The Google Pixel 6 series had several annoying issues at launch, with some of these problems persisting to this day. Wireless connectivity was one of these long-running problems, but our initial findings are that this issue has been addressed on the Pixel 7 series.
Microsoft challenges Apple and Google as it builds its own mobile gaming store
Microsoft revealed that it’s working on a mobile gaming store. Activision Blizzard would play a big role in Microsoft’s plans for its mobile store. Sony has been attempting to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As Microsoft tries its best to convince regulators to...
Amazon hints at imminent Pixel 7a series launch, or does it?
The news comes only a few months after the Pixel 6a was released to markets. Amazon now lets users sign up for emails related to the Pixel 7a launch. It’s possible that this could be a typo and was meant for the Pixel 7 series. The retailer has accidentally...
How to reverse image search on an iPhone
Searching by image just got a lot easier. There has surely been a time when you’ve seen something and not known what it is. Maybe it’s a breed of dog you couldn’t name or a nice flower in someone’s garden. But using a search process called reverse image search, you can search by image and get relevant search results back. Here’s how to do it on an iPhone, which varies slightly from the desktop version.
How to update the BIOS on your computer
A little bit of basic input on BIOS updates. If you’re here, that means you’re considering a BIOS update for your laptop or desktop motherboard. Before we begin, we must caution you to be wary. If you incorrectly update your BIOS or push an incompatible version, you could render your computer unusable. Without a properly running, compatible Basic Input/Output System, your computer won’t be able to boot up, let alone function. It’s typically not a good idea to update your BIOS manually, unless it comes as part of a Windows Update. If you’re still dead set on updating your computer’s BIOS, this is how to update the BIOS on your computer.
Daily Authority: 🎮Microsoft's mobile game store
Microsoft's Xbox mobile game push is in the spotlight, plus the top-rated and bottom-rated US fast food chains. ☕ Good morning! I’ll be heading to the US next month for a work trip and it turns out I’ll have to pass through colleague C Scott Brown’s town. We’re doing lunch, which is great because we haven’t seen each other since CES 2020!
Daily Authority: 📱 Our Pixel 7 review is here
Plus, lettuce out-lasting former UK PM Liz Truss. 🙋♂️ Hey there! I spent some time playing tech support for relatives yesterday, and all I can say is that I wish Google One had a proper tier of family plans. I’ve also been eyeing those lifetime cloud storage services, because I’m still iffy on everything becoming subscription-based.
How to watch Paramount Plus on your Xbox
Go from playing as Master Chief to watching him in the Halo series in seconds. Paramount Plus is one of the newer streaming options, home to exclusive series such as the live-action adaption of Halo, based on the biggest video-game franchise on Xbox. The streaming service is available on the Xbox One, Series S, and X consoles. Here are all the ways you can watch Paramount Plus on your Xbox.
How to edit videos on Android to get them YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram-ready
Video editing has become an essential skill with the continued focus on video and digital content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more. You don’t have to be a professional editor to make social media-ready videos, though. Smartphone video editing apps won’t be as capable as what you can do on a PC, but there are plenty of options available to help you quickly edit and post videos online. Here’s how to edit videos on Android.
First EU, now India fines Google for abusing Android dominance
India's watchdog took issue with Google's stance on Android forks and forcing OEMs to pre-install apps. India’s competition watchdog has fined Google ~$162 million for anticompetitive Android practices. The commission said Google must stop forcing OEMs to pre-install apps. It also said Google should allow users to choose their...
How to pin a chat in WhatsApp and why you'd want to
Now you can have the most important people at the top of your WhatsApp chats. It may seem like a minor feature in the grand scheme of things, but the ability to pin a chat in WhatsApp is actually extremely useful. If you have an extensive WhatsApp chat history filling up your app, being able to quickly sift through and find what you’re looking for becomes challenging. That’s why you need to pin the chats that matter the most to you so they stay at the top of the screen and remain easier to find. Here’s how you do it.
YouTube Premium family plan getting a 23% price increase next month
Be on the lookout as an email is coming your way explaining the price jump. The price of a YouTube Premium family plan subscription is going up in November. In the United States, it’s going from $17.99 to $22.99 each month, a jump of around 23%. This is happening...
