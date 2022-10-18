Read full article on original website
LOOK! Popular Southern Idaho Straw Maze Catches Fire Friday Evening
There are reports online with accompanying videos of a popular Southern Idaho straw maze on fire Friday evening. In the reports, visitors at the Burley Straw Maze are commenting about the situation and posting videos of the blaze. In one video you can hear a woman yelling to make sure everyone has their children.
One Of The Biggest Trick Or Treat Events In Twin Falls Is Back
Trick or Treat on Bish's Street is back! It is one of the biggest trick-or-treat events of the year and it is always a ton of fun. There are lots of reasons to go get some delicious candy at this great family event. Trick or Treat On Bish's Street. Trick...
4 Beautiful Houses For Sale Around Twin Falls With Horror Movie Potential
During the Halloween season, we tend to focus on three things: costumes, candy, and scary locations. I love going to haunted houses. I went to the Haunted Swamp on their opening day and last weekend I went to the Magic valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest. Both attractions were amazing.
When is the First Fall Freeze Coming to Twin Falls ID?
It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
Woman Who Named Mickey Mouse Was Born And Raised In Idaho
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
Stop Bugging Me! Why Flies are Taking Over Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has cooled off over the last month, and it feels like Fall finally but is warmer than average around this time of year. The cool weather is fast approaching and soon we will be missing this weather and the warmer days of summer and early fall. With the weather dropping it would be expected that the insects and bugs would begin lightening up and slowly lessoning, but many residents are experiencing the opposite. In work buildings, stores, and at home the bugs seem to be worse now than they were in the summer months when bugs are expected to be out and about. What is causing them to be taking over and what is the best form of treatment?
All The Twin Falls Area Trunk Or Treats For The Best Candy Score
It is insane to think that Halloween is so close. And there are so many fun trunk-or-treat events to take the kids to, you are guaranteed an excellent score of candy. Here is a list of the Trunk or Treat Events and information around the area. Wolverton Homes Grand Opening...
South Idahoans Could At One Time Find Batman In The Phone Book
Did you know that people in southern Idaho used to have the luxury of finding one of the world's most popular crime fighters in the local phone book? The actor who played the original "Caped Crusader" once lived 80 miles north of Twin Falls, and it's been reported he pulled off a great prank on Ketchum residents.
The 10 Scariest Ways to Die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Halloween is fast approaching, and with it comes scary movie season. Many of us enjoy Halloween movies for different reasons. Some like lighthearted movies such as Casper, Hocus Pocus, or Halloweentown, while others like horror, gore, and scarier ones, like Saw, Halloween, or Friday the 13th. While some of us enjoy the gore and death and how scary they would be to experience, it got me thinking, what would be the scariest ways to die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley?
See Smoke? It Might be a Prescribed Burn in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service plans several prescribed fires this fall across southern parts of the Magic Valley. The Minidoka Ranger District announced it will begin burning of trimmed timber piles in several areas in Cassia County that include the Cassia, Sublett, Raft River, and Albion divisions. Plans are also for several prescribed burns near the Oakley-Elba Pass, and Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills. All burning depends on weather conditions. Some of the prescribed burns are just a few acres to a couple thousand acres. Temporary closures will be put in place around the planned burn areas that will include roads and trails. Signs will be set up to warn the public of any prescribed burn. You can check with the Minidoka Ranger District for more information before you plan to head out at 208-677-8302 or email Dick Dutcher at dick.dutcher@usda.gov.
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
What Would You Do? Your Kid Escapes From Daycare in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you are at work and get a call that your kid has escaped from their daycare? Do you rush from work and pick them up immediately? Do you stay at work if they say they have them and are safe? Do you change daycares, even though childcare is not cheap and daycares are hard to get into? If you are a single parent and have no paid time off, and can't afford to leave work, do you deal with the lack of pay, or wait to pick up your child? There is much to consider in this scenario, but what would you do if this happened to you?
Help Find Owner of Lost Love Letter Found in the Magic Valley
Love is one of the most important things in life, and many of us spend years looking for the person we want to spend the rest of our lives with. Some of us are still searching, some of us have thought we have found it to have it taken away or be wrong, and some of us are lucky enough to find love and hold onto it. The days of dating are usually some of the best in the process, from holding hands, romantic dates, and experiencing many firsts together. As technology has advanced, the way we communicate has changed with our loved ones, often doing so through texts, phone calls, or emails, but there is something romantic about an old fashion love letter. It is rare to see them these days, but when one is written it melts your heart, and one couple in the Twin Falls area needs our help to find who a love letter was intended for.
Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
Much Needed Stop Sign Installed At Twin Falls Tourist Attraction
A stop sign has been installed at one of the busier intersections in Twin Falls that leads to Shoshone Falls. The intersection is officially a 4 way stop. The intersection 4000 N also known as Falls Avenue and 3300 E has officially become a four-way stop. The intersection is where you turn to get to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. It has been a problem intersection for a while. It is easy to miss if you are looking to get to the falls and I can't tell you how many times someone in front of me slammed on their brakes to make the turn.
This Out of the Way Idaho Diner Serves Mouthwatering Food
A neighbor relocated to Twin Falls. He came from Wyoming. Within a couple of weeks, he discovered Norm’s Café. After that, he rarely cooked and ate at home. He became a regular of the Gem State gem. I used to have a pastor who was a native of...
Yellowstone Fans Are Going To Be Thrilled About Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest Headliner
If you are a fan of the show Yellowstone, you are going to be thrilled to hear one of the headliners recently announced for Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest. Whiskey Myers is coming back to Idaho to play for another epic show!. One Of Twin Falls's Favorite Bands Is Returning...
Forgotten Idaho Veterans Will be Buried This Week
They served their country and then were forgotten by families and friends. Three veterans are being buried Friday in Twin Falls County. Their remains have been stored at the coroner’s office. They died poor. No one came to claim them and it was a struggle to connect with some distant family members.
Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
It’s Alive! Frankentoys Event Coming to the Twin Falls Public Library
There are a lot of aspects to the Halloween holiday that make it so much fun to celebrate. People dressing in costumes, children trick-or-treating, displays of spooky decorations, and parties make the holiday one of the best for all ages. Halloween Toy Event At The Twin Falls Library. This Halloween,...
