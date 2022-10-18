ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the First Fall Freeze Coming to Twin Falls ID?

It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Stop Bugging Me! Why Flies are Taking Over Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The weather has cooled off over the last month, and it feels like Fall finally but is warmer than average around this time of year. The cool weather is fast approaching and soon we will be missing this weather and the warmer days of summer and early fall. With the weather dropping it would be expected that the insects and bugs would begin lightening up and slowly lessoning, but many residents are experiencing the opposite. In work buildings, stores, and at home the bugs seem to be worse now than they were in the summer months when bugs are expected to be out and about. What is causing them to be taking over and what is the best form of treatment?
TWIN FALLS, ID
The 10 Scariest Ways to Die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Halloween is fast approaching, and with it comes scary movie season. Many of us enjoy Halloween movies for different reasons. Some like lighthearted movies such as Casper, Hocus Pocus, or Halloweentown, while others like horror, gore, and scarier ones, like Saw, Halloween, or Friday the 13th. While some of us enjoy the gore and death and how scary they would be to experience, it got me thinking, what would be the scariest ways to die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley?
TWIN FALLS, ID
See Smoke? It Might be a Prescribed Burn in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service plans several prescribed fires this fall across southern parts of the Magic Valley. The Minidoka Ranger District announced it will begin burning of trimmed timber piles in several areas in Cassia County that include the Cassia, Sublett, Raft River, and Albion divisions. Plans are also for several prescribed burns near the Oakley-Elba Pass, and Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills. All burning depends on weather conditions. Some of the prescribed burns are just a few acres to a couple thousand acres. Temporary closures will be put in place around the planned burn areas that will include roads and trails. Signs will be set up to warn the public of any prescribed burn. You can check with the Minidoka Ranger District for more information before you plan to head out at 208-677-8302 or email Dick Dutcher at dick.dutcher@usda.gov.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month

Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
What Would You Do? Your Kid Escapes From Daycare in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you are at work and get a call that your kid has escaped from their daycare? Do you rush from work and pick them up immediately? Do you stay at work if they say they have them and are safe? Do you change daycares, even though childcare is not cheap and daycares are hard to get into? If you are a single parent and have no paid time off, and can't afford to leave work, do you deal with the lack of pay, or wait to pick up your child? There is much to consider in this scenario, but what would you do if this happened to you?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Help Find Owner of Lost Love Letter Found in the Magic Valley

Love is one of the most important things in life, and many of us spend years looking for the person we want to spend the rest of our lives with. Some of us are still searching, some of us have thought we have found it to have it taken away or be wrong, and some of us are lucky enough to find love and hold onto it. The days of dating are usually some of the best in the process, from holding hands, romantic dates, and experiencing many firsts together. As technology has advanced, the way we communicate has changed with our loved ones, often doing so through texts, phone calls, or emails, but there is something romantic about an old fashion love letter. It is rare to see them these days, but when one is written it melts your heart, and one couple in the Twin Falls area needs our help to find who a love letter was intended for.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
JEROME, ID
Much Needed Stop Sign Installed At Twin Falls Tourist Attraction

A stop sign has been installed at one of the busier intersections in Twin Falls that leads to Shoshone Falls. The intersection is officially a 4 way stop. The intersection 4000 N also known as Falls Avenue and 3300 E has officially become a four-way stop. The intersection is where you turn to get to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. It has been a problem intersection for a while. It is easy to miss if you are looking to get to the falls and I can't tell you how many times someone in front of me slammed on their brakes to make the turn.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
