ABC 4
The bridge between yoga and the divine
Crystal Borup is a yoga teacher, mentor, best selling author, and soulful living guide. She sat down with us this morning to talk yoga, and how it transends beyond the physical. She took her first yoga class 24 years ago, and has had a strong yoga and meditation practice for 18 years.
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
ABC 4
Watch celebrities perform mind-blowing magic in new CW show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The mastermind behind “Mindfreak,” Criss Angel, is about to blow minds with a new celebrity competition series: Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars. In each episode, celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges: magician Criss Angel (“Criss Angel MINDFREAK,” “AMYSTIKA,” “RAW”), Emmy® Award-winning comedian Loni Love, and master magician Lance Burton. Acclaimed comedian and actor Eddie Griffin (“Undercover Brother,” “A Star is Born”) serves as the host for the show. In Angel’s words this group is just, “a formula that just spelled entertainment.” The series is filmed on the AMYSTIKA stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.
ABC 4
Get a screaming good deal on frightfully soft blankets from BlanketsByBrian.com
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Blankets By Brian is going batty this Halloween, offering slasher deals off the regular-priced collections. The luxury minky blanket boutique has a colorful, fun line of blankets, wraps, scarves and other accessory and home decor items available – including the new Fidget Blanket and Blankets By Brian’s popular Travel Blankets.
ABC 4
Pediatricians say that Halloween ‘sugar high’ isn’t real
On Good Things Utah this morning – Watching your children run gleefully from door to door on Halloween, accumulating piles of candy and occasionally snacking on their loot, may have you convinced that they’re experiencing a “sugar high.” This was probably a phrase you heard your own parents or other adults throw around whenever kids were full of sweets and being loud and acting — well, like kids. For decades, parents have pinned their kids’ wild behavior on sweet treats. But while the concept of a “sugar high” is common, there’s no scientific evidence that eating sugar, even in large amounts, actually impacts children’s behavior. “This myth is really persistent,” Dr. Janine Zee-Cheng, a pediatrician practicing in Indiana, told HuffPost. While there has been some research suggesting a link between sugar and kids’ behavior, such as this 1995 study that showed kids’ adrenaline levels rose more than adults’ did after eating sugar, other studies have not replicated these findings. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.paprclips.com/article-source/2115605/can-my-kid-get-a-sugar-high-from-too-much-candy.html.
ABC 4
So Cupcake knows how to throw a birthday party!
Natalie Jensen, owner of So Cupcake paid us a visit with a stunning Barbie cake, and some funfetti cupcakes that are trending right now, big time! She tells us all about the birthday parties they do at So Cupcake where they do the celebration, the clean up, and parents get to enjoy!
