ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Privacy in America

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFohk_0idejMRN00

The U.S. currently has a sectoral approach to privacy. Some areas of life, such as health and credit, are heavily regulated. The Fair Credit Reporting Act largely determines how businesses dealing with credit information can handle that data. The act, which states that consumer information "cannot be provided to anyone who does not have a purpose specified in the Act," is enforced by the Federal Trade Commission. However, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has rule-making authority. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act limits how health information can be shared. Its Privacy Rule affects "covered entities," such as health care providers, health insurance companies and clearinghouses, and business associates (e.g., companies involved in billing, claims processing, and data analysis).

"I think a lot of people would agree these are pretty sensitive categories of information," Hayley Tsukayama, a senior legislative activist at nonprofit digital rights group Electric Frontier Foundation , told Stacker. "But the laws also have their limits." The limits are that these regulations only affect certain sectors, and it may not always be clear to the average person where that limit lies. "If my doctor and I are talking, that information is protected," Tsukayama said. "[However,] if I've given [similar] information to Google through Fitbit, that information is not protected anymore."

Such conditional protections are relative to industries that, by and large, have traditionally handled a significant amount of personal information. What's missing from the U.S. legislative privacy landscape is broad protection. "Privacy is not a right in the U.S.," Tsukayama said. "It's implicit in the Fourth Amendment, and certainly I would argue that it is a right, but it's not enumerated in the U.S. in the same way as, for example, the right to freedom of expression or the right to trial by jury."

Greg Szewczyk, practice co-leader of the Privacy and Data Security Group at the law firm of Ballard Spahr , puts it a little more bluntly: "Until a few years ago, [privacy] was kind of the Wild West outside of specifically regulated industries."

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Wyoming News

Any ban of Russian uranium could revive local mine

BUFFALO – Uranium Energy Corp., which acquired the Christensen and Irigaray Ranch uranium mines in Johnson and Campbell counties in buying Uranium One Americas in December, is slowly preparing to restart operations. That’s according to Donna Wichers, vice president of Wyoming operations for UEC. UEC appears confident uranium will be priced high enough to start operations. To sustain operations, the market price needs to remain at $60 per pound. Currently,...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Federal deficit topped $1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2022, nearly 50% above pre-COVID level

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration on Friday released its budgetary data for the last month of fiscal year 2022 which showed the U.S. government ran up a roughly $1.4 trillion deficit. That is an average of nearly $120 billion in added debt every month. Federal debt surpassed $31 trillion earlier this month. The federal debt topped $30 trillion, its own milestone, in January of this year. In a...
Wyoming News

What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States' most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work. Forty years later, that number reduced to 12.8 million....
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy