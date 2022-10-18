Privacy for the people

This Wild West mentality has created a frustrating experience for people. After years of companies hoovering up data indiscriminately, people have seen reams of their data—which they believed to be safe and secure—exposed. Massive data breaches involving major companies in the security, education , banking , and health sectors have exposed people's data. Information contained in email accounts and social media profiles are not immune from threats either.

The 2013 breach of Yahoo, which resulted in 3 million accounts becoming compromised, was not only one of the most egregious breaches in history , but it also demonstrated the degree to which a company might hide evidence of a breach to its network to protect its value and public image. The Yahoo breach was performed by hackers aligned with the Russian government in 2013 but was not publicly disclosed until 2016, when Verizon began acquiring Yahoo.

In June 2021, LinkedIn had data associated with some 700 million user accounts, representing approximately 90% of its user account total, posted on the dark web . The culprit of the attack threatened to sell the data after posting a large portion online. LinkedIn claimed no sensitive or personal data was exposed, but it was later discovered that email addresses, phone numbers, and gender information were hacked.

While some people view data breaches as an inconvenient cost of doing business, sentiments may be changing as it becomes apparent the data collected about people could be used for many other purposes. For instance, the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade has made people keenly aware of what fertility data state governments could access, including those states where abortion is not simply being banned but prosecuted . Nonetheless, people want their data protected.

According to a 2022 McKinsey report on digital trust, 85% of people believe that knowing a company's data privacy policy is important before making a purchase, and more than half said their purchasing is contingent on knowing a company protects its customers' data. (Almost half of the respondents were willing to switch to a competitor service should data disclosure be unclear.) This same report shows the breadth of how frequently breaches occur, with nearly 60% of executives polled reporting at least one data breach in the last three years.

Risk notwithstanding, people's desire for services that can be provided by data collection does not seem to be waning. Another McKinsey study conducted in 2021 showed that more than 70% of people expect personalization from companies, and more than 3 out of 4 are frustrated when they don't receive it. People are willing to allow companies to collect their data to improve their user experience, but they also want that collection to be done responsibly. Since companies so far have done a relatively poor job, state regulations have risen to the occasion.