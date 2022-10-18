Read full article on original website
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
Black Lynx Captured on Camera for First Time
A black-coated Canada lynx has been caught on camera, the first time ever that a melanistic lynx has been recorded. Smartphone camera footage, recorded in August 2020, shows a black lynx sitting about 50 meters away in a suburban environment near Yukon, Canada. A dog is heard barking throughout the 30-second clip.
Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws
Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two. Then a rooster attempts to save its farmyard friend but is also unable to overpower the bird of prey. Miraculously a nearby goat, reportedly named Bruin, then charges over and forcefully manages to...
Photographer Charged by Buffalo After Getting Too Close
A photographer in South Dakota had a close call with a large bison when it charged at him as the man was attempting to take photos. The scary incident took place in Custer State Park on September 9 and the video begins with the photographer, carrying his DSLR, casually walking down the road close to the bison.
Shooting ‘Haiku Photos’ in Iceland
I recently returned from 10 days in Iceland. After years of critiquing students’ photos with respect to “haiku photography,” I thought it would be useful to point that laser at my recent shooting. Before I left I had been looking at photographer Chris Burkard’s Summer photos from...
This Macro Photo of an Ant’s Face Looks Straight Out of a Horror Film
Eugenijus Kavaliauskas took this incredible, yet terrifying macro photo of an ant that looks like it’s straight out of a horror film. Kavaliauskas entered it into the Nikon Small World photo competition where it was awarded “Image of Distinction” status. The photo, which received a considerable amount...
Oskar Barnack: The Father of 35mm Photography
Few technological achievements have changed not only their field but also the way our world works. The Gutenberg printing press, for example, revolutionized how we communicate, and in doing so changed the course of history. The advent of the 35mm film camera had a similar effect. Imagine a world without today’s cameras and the last century of photography. Impossible, thanks to Oskar Barnack.
Instagram is Testing Scheduled Posts and Reels on its App
Instagram is testing a handy new feature that will let users schedule posts on the app. A spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta confirmed the new feature to Mashable on Wednesday, “We are testing the ability to schedule content with a percentage of our global community.”. Users can...
1950s Photo Studio is a Perfectly Preserved Time Capsule
E. Chambré Hardman was a prominent British photographer in the 20th century, his career started in the 1920s and stretched into the 1970s. However, what makes Hardman particularly note-worthy is his photo studio remains preserved and visitors can even tour the place where thousands of portraits were taken. Hardman’s...
