LOOK! Popular Southern Idaho Straw Maze Catches Fire Friday Evening
There are reports online with accompanying videos of a popular Southern Idaho straw maze on fire Friday evening. In the reports, visitors at the Burley Straw Maze are commenting about the situation and posting videos of the blaze. In one video you can hear a woman yelling to make sure everyone has their children.
One Of The Biggest Trick Or Treat Events In Twin Falls Is Back
Trick or Treat on Bish's Street is back! It is one of the biggest trick-or-treat events of the year and it is always a ton of fun. There are lots of reasons to go get some delicious candy at this great family event. Trick or Treat On Bish's Street. Trick...
When is the First Fall Freeze Coming to Twin Falls ID?
It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
Yes, The Twin Falls Zoo Is Still Happening And Could Use Your Help
The Twin Falls Zoo in the Magic Valley Mall is still definitely happening. There have been a few setbacks and you can actually help them get it up and running. They have so many animals to help educate people, it is going to be a great place when it gets up and running.
Woman Who Named Mickey Mouse Was Born And Raised In Idaho
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
Stop Bugging Me! Why Flies are Taking Over Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has cooled off over the last month, and it feels like Fall finally but is warmer than average around this time of year. The cool weather is fast approaching and soon we will be missing this weather and the warmer days of summer and early fall. With the weather dropping it would be expected that the insects and bugs would begin lightening up and slowly lessoning, but many residents are experiencing the opposite. In work buildings, stores, and at home the bugs seem to be worse now than they were in the summer months when bugs are expected to be out and about. What is causing them to be taking over and what is the best form of treatment?
All The Twin Falls Area Trunk Or Treats For The Best Candy Score
It is insane to think that Halloween is so close. And there are so many fun trunk-or-treat events to take the kids to, you are guaranteed an excellent score of candy. Here is a list of the Trunk or Treat Events and information around the area. Wolverton Homes Grand Opening...
South Idahoans Could At One Time Find Batman In The Phone Book
Did you know that people in southern Idaho used to have the luxury of finding one of the world's most popular crime fighters in the local phone book? The actor who played the original "Caped Crusader" once lived 80 miles north of Twin Falls, and it's been reported he pulled off a great prank on Ketchum residents.
Idaho State Journal
Almo Inn & Outpost reopens with new owners
ALMO — The Almo Inn & Outpost Steakhouse has reopened under new ownership. The new Almo-themed resort is at the entrance to the City of Rocks National Park and Castle Rocks State Park.
Work Begins on New Twin Falls Fire Station 3
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a second new fire station in Twin Falls officially got under way Monday afternoon. Located just a few hundred feet south of the current Fire Station #3 will sit a brand new facility along Washington Avenue, next to the Swensen's Grocery Store. A group of city staff, including firefighters, city council members, and the public, broke ground for Station #3 on a bare dirt lot. In a little more than a year Twin Falls will have two new fire stations. Construction began on Station #2 on Cheney Drive earlier this summer.
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
What Would You Do? Your Kid Escapes From Daycare in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you are at work and get a call that your kid has escaped from their daycare? Do you rush from work and pick them up immediately? Do you stay at work if they say they have them and are safe? Do you change daycares, even though childcare is not cheap and daycares are hard to get into? If you are a single parent and have no paid time off, and can't afford to leave work, do you deal with the lack of pay, or wait to pick up your child? There is much to consider in this scenario, but what would you do if this happened to you?
Two dead, two injured in two separate Southern Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other people were injured in two separate wrecks in Southern Idaho over the past several days. State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert. A 26-year-old Rupert man was traveling eastbound on State Highway 25 in a Chevrolet sedan and David Jennings, a 60-year-old Rupert man, was following...
Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
This Out of the Way Idaho Diner Serves Mouthwatering Food
A neighbor relocated to Twin Falls. He came from Wyoming. Within a couple of weeks, he discovered Norm’s Café. After that, he rarely cooked and ate at home. He became a regular of the Gem State gem. I used to have a pastor who was a native of...
One dead, two injured in five-vehicle wreck that shut down highway for nine hours
On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 93 at milepost 66, north of Jerome. A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old female from Hansen, Idaho, was traveling south on US93, attempting a left turn at the intersection of 750 N Rd. A 2010 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old male from Shoshone, Idaho, crashed into the rear...
Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
Twin Falls Neighborhood Irrigation Water Shutoff This Week
Pressurized Irrigation Shutoff in Twin Falls begins on October 14, 2022. It's time to blow out your sprinkler system. Beginning on October 14, the City of Twin Falls will begin the seasonal shutdown and winterization of pressurized irrigation stations. Once the shutdown is complete, irrigation water for Twin Falls subdivisions linked to pressurized irrigation will not be provided until next season, usually in late April.
It’s Alive! Frankentoys Event Coming to the Twin Falls Public Library
There are a lot of aspects to the Halloween holiday that make it so much fun to celebrate. People dressing in costumes, children trick-or-treating, displays of spooky decorations, and parties make the holiday one of the best for all ages. Halloween Toy Event At The Twin Falls Library. This Halloween,...
Man Tries to Sell Himself for the Holidays on Twin Falls Facebook Page
The holidays are fast approaching and many of us are looking for the perfect gifts to get our friends, family, and coworkers. It can often be hard to find that perfect gift, and the stress builds through the holidays as they quickly approach. There is more stress than only gifts, as showing up to family events without someone can often lead to those dreaded questions about when you are going to get married or find a boyfriend or girlfriend. Maybe you are this person or perhaps your sibling, friend or coworker is this person and you listen to them complain about the stress of showing up single to the holiday events. Luckily for anyone in the area dealing with this, there is a solution and it is all thanks to one man in Twin Falls.
