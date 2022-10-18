ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK! Popular Southern Idaho Straw Maze Catches Fire Friday Evening

There are reports online with accompanying videos of a popular Southern Idaho straw maze on fire Friday evening. In the reports, visitors at the Burley Straw Maze are commenting about the situation and posting videos of the blaze. In one video you can hear a woman yelling to make sure everyone has their children.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

When is the First Fall Freeze Coming to Twin Falls ID?

It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Stop Bugging Me! Why Flies are Taking Over Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The weather has cooled off over the last month, and it feels like Fall finally but is warmer than average around this time of year. The cool weather is fast approaching and soon we will be missing this weather and the warmer days of summer and early fall. With the weather dropping it would be expected that the insects and bugs would begin lightening up and slowly lessoning, but many residents are experiencing the opposite. In work buildings, stores, and at home the bugs seem to be worse now than they were in the summer months when bugs are expected to be out and about. What is causing them to be taking over and what is the best form of treatment?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Almo Inn & Outpost reopens with new owners

ALMO — The Almo Inn & Outpost Steakhouse has reopened under new ownership. The new Almo-themed resort is at the entrance to the City of Rocks National Park and Castle Rocks State Park.
ALMO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Work Begins on New Twin Falls Fire Station 3

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a second new fire station in Twin Falls officially got under way Monday afternoon. Located just a few hundred feet south of the current Fire Station #3 will sit a brand new facility along Washington Avenue, next to the Swensen's Grocery Store. A group of city staff, including firefighters, city council members, and the public, broke ground for Station #3 on a bare dirt lot. In a little more than a year Twin Falls will have two new fire stations. Construction began on Station #2 on Cheney Drive earlier this summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month

Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Your Kid Escapes From Daycare in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you are at work and get a call that your kid has escaped from their daycare? Do you rush from work and pick them up immediately? Do you stay at work if they say they have them and are safe? Do you change daycares, even though childcare is not cheap and daycares are hard to get into? If you are a single parent and have no paid time off, and can't afford to leave work, do you deal with the lack of pay, or wait to pick up your child? There is much to consider in this scenario, but what would you do if this happened to you?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two dead, two injured in two separate Southern Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other people were injured in two separate wrecks in Southern Idaho over the past several days. State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert. A 26-year-old Rupert man was traveling eastbound on State Highway 25 in a Chevrolet sedan and David Jennings, a 60-year-old Rupert man, was following...
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, two injured in five-vehicle wreck that shut down highway for nine hours

On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 93 at milepost 66, north of Jerome. A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old female from Hansen, Idaho, was traveling south on US93, attempting a left turn at the intersection of 750 N Rd. A 2010 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old male from Shoshone, Idaho, crashed into the rear...
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Neighborhood Irrigation Water Shutoff This Week

Pressurized Irrigation Shutoff in Twin Falls begins on October 14, 2022. It's time to blow out your sprinkler system. Beginning on October 14, the City of Twin Falls will begin the seasonal shutdown and winterization of pressurized irrigation stations. Once the shutdown is complete, irrigation water for Twin Falls subdivisions linked to pressurized irrigation will not be provided until next season, usually in late April.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Tries to Sell Himself for the Holidays on Twin Falls Facebook Page

The holidays are fast approaching and many of us are looking for the perfect gifts to get our friends, family, and coworkers. It can often be hard to find that perfect gift, and the stress builds through the holidays as they quickly approach. There is more stress than only gifts, as showing up to family events without someone can often lead to those dreaded questions about when you are going to get married or find a boyfriend or girlfriend. Maybe you are this person or perhaps your sibling, friend or coworker is this person and you listen to them complain about the stress of showing up single to the holiday events. Luckily for anyone in the area dealing with this, there is a solution and it is all thanks to one man in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

