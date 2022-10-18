Read full article on original website
Related
mrobusinesstoday.com
Safran to support Play’s Airbus A320neo nacelle fleet
Play will have access to a Safran Nacelles shared pool of nacelles end-items and will receive the OEM guaranteed MRO solutions at the company’s repair station in Pont Audemer, France. Safran Nacelles, a French multinational company that designs, develops and manufactures aircraft engines as well as various aerospace equipment...
mrobusinesstoday.com
ExecuJet Haite joins Metrojet Ltd. to announce new Chinese joint venture
ExecuJet Haite, and Metrojet Limited, with the new joint venture, intend to reinforce their position within the region and build on their aircraft management, flight operations and MRO services. ExecuJet Haite, an operator of a worldwide network of Fixed Base Operations (FBOs) dedicated to delivering services for business aircraft and...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
Our First Look At What Fully Upgraded B-52 Bombers Will Look Like
Boeing via Air & Space Forces MagazineA new rendering from Boeing shows a future B-52 with new engines, a revised nose section, and other additions.
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. At the show, Gulfstream is also highlighting planned expansions of manufacturing and support facilities. The G700 and G800, with respective ranges of...
Private F-5 Aggressor Jet Flies With Built-In Infrared Search And Track System
Tactical Air SupportTactical Air Support’s F-5 Advanced Tiger jets are being equipped with unique infrared search and track systems that Lockheed calls TacIRST.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus Corporate Jets expands US footprint by boosting service capabilities
ACJ Service Center Network side, Comlux Completion in Indianapolis is extending its services within the ACJ Network and is an approved Service Center MRO for the ACJ Two Twenty. Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) is continuing to enhance its presence in the U.S. by expanding the company’s team in different departments,...
navalnews.com
Naval Group unveils Blue Shark “eco-responsible” ship concept
With the Blue Shark, Naval Group offers an evolutionary vision of a fast, discreet, efficient and resilient combat ship that can be integrated into a collaborative naval force, while ensuring a reduced environmental impact. Blue Shark: ecodesigned for naval operations. Naval Group developed Blue Shark, its newest surface concept ship...
Defense One
When China Pushes, Push Back, Admiral Says
The U.S. Navy must keep sailing warships in international waters claimed by China, because “if you don’t push back, and if we don’t take a stand, they’ll just continue to move the ball down the field,” the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet said Friday.
navalnews.com
First Exocet MM40 Block 3c Missiles set for December Delivery
The 2023 defense budget request document, which was published last week, mentions that the Exocet MM40 Block 3c missiles will be delivered in December 2022. As we previously reported, these missiles were initially set to be delivered in 2021. The latest budget document shows that only 4 missiles will be delivered this year, with an additional 31 MM40 Block 3c missiles set to be delivered in 2023. The total number of missiles on order is 55.
navalnews.com
Euronaval 2022: Latest PANG Aircraft Carrier Design Breaks Cover
The most striking evolution in the design is on the island of the carrier. Its general shape has evolved quite significantly compared to the initial design unveiled in 2020: While it used to be shaped like a “water drop”, it is now more more “square”. The bridge design has change, as well as the mast. While the new model on display at Euronaval still features the SeaFire radar (in four fixed pannels configuration), the “cone” at the top of the island is gone to make way for an array of domes for satellite communication.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Spirit AeroSystems and Joramco to provide joint MRO services in the Middle-East
A team of engineers and experts from Spirit AeroSystems and Joramco will be formed to support the needs of operators, and shops, and develop new repair processes as needed. Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. made an official announcement at MRO Europe in London about the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Joramco, an Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider. Joramco is the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) tasked with the responsibility to explore cooperation in providing a wide range of repairs to and services of composite and metallic aerostructures to customers in the region.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AFI KLM E&M signs long-term component maintenance contract with ANTAVIA AMETEK MRO
AFI KLM E&M has signed an extension for the multi-million-dollar contract with ANTAVIA AMETEK MRO to support aircraft component maintenance. Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance has signed an extension to the multi-million-dollar aircraft component maintenance contract with ANTAVIA AMETEK MRO. Antavia is a division of AMETEK MRO that provides services for aircraft equipment including wheels & brakes, hydraulics, landing gear, cabin equipment, lighting, electronics, electrical power & rewinding. Air France Industries has relied on ANTAVIA’s quality and service for the maintenance of their aircraft components for more than 2 decades. The renewal of the long—term maintenance contract for components support marks the continuity of a longstanding cooperation between the two companies.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Wayne Easlea promoted to Managing Director of KLM UK Engineering Limited
Wayne joined the KLM UK Engineering management team in 2003 and later was appointed as Operations Director and a member of the KLM UK Engineering board in 2015. KLM UK Engineering Limited has announced the appointment of Wayne Easlea to the post of the Managing Director of the company. KLM UK Engineering is an AFI KLM E&M subsidiary that specializes in providing maintenance solutions for regional and narrow-body aircraft fleets. The KLM subsidiary is. Wayne Easlea will take over as Managing Director of KLM UK Engineering Limited from 14th November 2022.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Adani Defence and Aerospace signs definitive agreement to take over Air Works
Adani Defence and Aerospace have signed an agreement to acquire Air Works for an enterprise value of INR 400 crore. Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd. (ADSTL) has announced it has signed the definitive agreements for the acquisition of Air Works, an independent MRO that provides engineering, asset management and safety and technology solutions to the commercial and business aviation communities. Air Works has developed extensive operational capabilities within the country for key defence and aerospace platforms. The company has the largest pan-India network for an Indian MRO with a presence across 27 cities.
techeblog.com
HondaJet Elite II Revealed, is Fastest, Highest and Farthest Flying Business Aircraft in its Class
Sure, it’s no luxury superyacht for the sky, but the HondaJet Elite II is the fastest, highest and farthest flying business aircraft in its class. It has an expanded range of 1,547 nautical miles, increased fuel capacity, and a maximum takeoff weight of 11,000-pounds, complete with a redesigned ground spoiler that optimizes takeoff as well as landing field performance.
mrobusinesstoday.com
VSE Aviation wins three-year extension on Distribution Agreement with Bombardier
VSE Aviation will continue as the authorized distributor for approximately 30,000 Bombardier airframe parts serving the Learjet 20, Learjet 30, and Learjet 50 series aircraft through 2025. VSE Aviation, Inc. VSE Corporation, a distributor of line maintenance, new spare parts and accessory exchanges has announced that the company through its...
Comments / 0