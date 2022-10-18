Read full article on original website
Overabundance of Turkeys in Major Wyoming Hub Causing Big Problems
Residents in Buffalo, Wyoming have about had it with turkeys. An overabundance of these gobbling wild animals is bringing chaos throughout the Wyoming hub. This means well-tended gardens are destroyed by these ravenous visitors, pooped-on porches, sidewalks, and cars. Commuting times have even gotten longer as residents spend time waiting for gaggles of turkeys to cross otherwise empty intersections.
Wyoming Second Worst State for Filling Job Openings
According to a report by WalletHub, Wyoming ranks second for having the highest combined job opening rate over the past month and year at 8.9% and 7.98% respectively. Alaska is the only state with a higher job opening rate, meaning how quickly job openings are being filled, at 11.9% in the past month and 9.78% over the past year, with Montana right behind Wyoming in third with a rate of 8.3% for the past month and 8.18% for the past year.
Wyoming’s Confused On The Baby Bump Touch
I get it, I'm not a woman and will never know what it's like to be pregnant. Mom's are heroes and go through a lot to bring a baby into this messed up world. The feelings, the cravings, the emotions, the connection, the discomfort and every thing else that comes with pregnancy.
Wyoming ACT Scores Slightly Below the National Average for the 2022 Graduating Class
According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE), the state's 2022 graduating class had an average ACT composite score of 19.2 based on data from the ACT's website. Deputy Superintendent Chad Auer said in the release:. "We are very proud of Wyoming’s class of 2022,'' Auer...
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
This story was originally published by NPR on August 26, 2022. Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest...
