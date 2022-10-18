According to a report by WalletHub, Wyoming ranks second for having the highest combined job opening rate over the past month and year at 8.9% and 7.98% respectively. Alaska is the only state with a higher job opening rate, meaning how quickly job openings are being filled, at 11.9% in the past month and 9.78% over the past year, with Montana right behind Wyoming in third with a rate of 8.3% for the past month and 8.18% for the past year.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO