Elliott County man sentenced to 100 years for ‘unspeakable’ abuse of 3 girls

ASHLAND, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — An Elliott County man is facing extensive time in federal prison after being sentenced for extreme child exploitation.

Authorities said the investigation began when a young girl who appeared dirty and malnourished knocked on a stranger’s door in Elliott County. The minor told authorities she, and two other females, were being physically and sexually abused by 51-year-old Ronald Stinespring, and they had not left his property in over two years.

The victim told authorities that during her two years of abuse by Stinespring, she was forced to sit on rocks for an extended period, tied up with paracord, had water poured over her, and was shocked with a stun gun.

Law enforcement executed multiple search warrants on Stinespring’s Elliott County property. Within the property, authorities said they found electronic devices which contained sexually explicit pictures and videos of all three victims, as well as a fetal doppler, pregnancy tests, and birth control pills.

“The victims in this case suffered unspeakable mental, physical, and sexual abuse,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Even in the context of child exploitation and abuse, the conduct was remarkable. Three young people were extensively and callously abused, over the course of years.”

Stinespring admitted to producing the images found by authorities and to possessing sexually explicit images of other minors.

In May 2022, he pled guilty to three counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, one count of possession of material containing sexually explicit images of minors, and one count of obstruction of justice.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison.

