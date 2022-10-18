Read full article on original website
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
The Little-Known History Behind Kipsbergen, Rhinebeck’s Original Story
The extensive amount of history that lives in the Hudson Valley is mind blowing. There are pieces of history throughout each county, some of it hidden and other pieces in front of us. Historic Hudson Valley granges are still standing and or hold meetings and gatherings for the community. Celebrities...
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
Caleb Stein: Down by the Hudson
ROSEGALLERY is pleased to present, Down by the Hudson, an exhibition of photographs by Caleb Stein. The show exhibits a selection of works from Stein’s ongoing project of the same name. Wappinger Creek is a 41.7-mile-long creek that connects the waters of Thompson Pond to the mouth of the...
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Exciting New Latin American Fusion Restaurant Opens In New Paltz
If you haven't noticed I love writing about food. Over the past year, I have shared some favorite recipes, delicious treats, and plenty of places to grab a bite to eat. Because food is kind of my thing I am always on the hunt for new places. I have places...
Legal? Pleasant Valley and Wappingers NY Have Roosters to Spare
Do you realize that there was an abundance of Roosters in Pleasant Valley and Wappingers Falls? So much so, that their owners have taken to Craigslist to find them new homes. Is this something that you might actually purchase or look for on a Craigslist ad?. Where is the best...
Local Legend: The Pondshiner’s of Columbia County
Looking for spooky Hudson Valley history? Boy do we have a local legend for you!. For years, we've heard stories of haunting across the Mid-Hudson Region from Sleepy Hollow to Bannerman Castle and The Beekman Inn. But have you ever heard of The Pondshiners?. Talented Basket Weavers is Taghkanic. According...
Sneak Peek: New York State Park Turns Into ‘Forbidden Forest Wizardry Hotspot’
A New York State Park in the Hudson Valley has officially been transformed into a "forbidden forest" which is expected to be a "hotspot" for wizards. A Harry Potter interactive experience is opening to the public this weekend in Westchester County, New York. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience Comes...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
New York State Police Need Help Finding Elderly Hudson Valley ‘Shoplifter’
New York State Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who allegedly stole from a local Home Depot. On Tuesday, New York State Police sent out an alert asking for help in identifying a man they say stole from Home Depot. New York State Police in Cortlandt,...
Haunted History of Rockland County
The October 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History turns its attention to the haunted history of Rockland County, NY. First, host Clare Sheridan read the mysterious story of Lavender, and afterward we revisited a 2014 episode of “Crossroads” featuring an interview with the author, historian, and ghost hunter Linda Zimmermann.
Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market
Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business
A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
Catskills History: The Hardenbergh Patent
The patent owners were heroes and anti-heroes, shaping that history, and the Hardenberghs were no different. A Hardenbergh rescued precious state records during the American Revolution, a Hardenbergh was part of the early days of the Anti-Rent Wars, a Hardenbergh designed some of the most iconic buildings in New York City, and a Hardenbergh was instrumental in the creation of the Catskill Park.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
