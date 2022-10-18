ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Caleb Stein: Down by the Hudson

ROSEGALLERY is pleased to present, Down by the Hudson, an exhibition of photographs by Caleb Stein. The show exhibits a selection of works from Stein’s ongoing project of the same name. Wappinger Creek is a 41.7-mile-long creek that connects the waters of Thompson Pond to the mouth of the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Local Legend: The Pondshiner’s of Columbia County

Looking for spooky Hudson Valley history? Boy do we have a local legend for you!. For years, we've heard stories of haunting across the Mid-Hudson Region from Sleepy Hollow to Bannerman Castle and The Beekman Inn. But have you ever heard of The Pondshiners?. Talented Basket Weavers is Taghkanic. According...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Haunted History of Rockland County

The October 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History turns its attention to the haunted history of Rockland County, NY. First, host Clare Sheridan read the mysterious story of Lavender, and afterward we revisited a 2014 episode of “Crossroads” featuring an interview with the author, historian, and ghost hunter Linda Zimmermann.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market

Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
RHINEBECK, NY
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business

A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
BRONX, NY
Catskills History: The Hardenbergh Patent

The patent owners were heroes and anti-heroes, shaping that history, and the Hardenberghs were no different. A Hardenbergh rescued precious state records during the American Revolution, a Hardenbergh was part of the early days of the Anti-Rent Wars, a Hardenbergh designed some of the most iconic buildings in New York City, and a Hardenbergh was instrumental in the creation of the Catskill Park.
GRAHAMSVILLE, NY
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY
