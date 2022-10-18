Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
nbc24.com
Second annual Blak Gala set for fun-filled formal evening to benefit Help Feed Toledo Area
1983 The Brand will be rolling out the red carpet for a second run of its annual suit-and-gown event. The Blak Gala will welcome its dapper guests at the Brandywine Country Club for a Saturday evening of fun, live music and fundraising for Help Feed Toledo Area. Jacob Bates will...
nbc24.com
Toledo Doll & Teddy Bear Spring Show and Sale coming to Rossford
Whether they're for decoration or play, dolls of all sorts will be lined up wall-to-wall this weekend for the Toledo Doll & Teddy Bear Spring Show and Sale. Antique, vintage, modern and artist dolls will be available along with teddy bears and and other stuffed critters. The show will be...
nbc24.com
'Kay Weprin: Abstract Personified' features new mixed-media paintings
20 North Gallery is the first venue to show some of the pieces in a new mixed-media abstract painting collection. "Kay Weprin: Abstract Personified" will show the history of the Toledo native's creative evolution that captures energetic emotions with oil paint, oil pastel, cold wax and handmade paper. The exhibit...
nbc24.com
Kerry Trautman shares her love for poetry with 'To the Cousins' and 'Florist Fire'
Kerry Trautman has been immersed in poetry since childhood. She hopes to project her her personal outlook to readers, most of all so that they'll be inspired to share the same admiration she has for the written word. Trautman shared two of her own pieces: "To the Cousins" and "Florist...
nbc24.com
City of Toledo marks end of residential road program, highlights accomplishments
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo marked the end of this year's residential road reconstruction program Friday during a press conference. Across from the conference sat a white "thank you" sign outside of David Grant's Toledo home. "The city did a good job and I just think that...
nbc24.com
Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral getting Lebanese dinners ready for fundraiser
Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral has a delicious lineup prepared for this weekend. The 76th annual Lebanese dinner offerings at the cathedral will include green beans and rice, sfeeha, baked kibbie, grape leaves, a salad and a piece of baklawa. Dinner fundraisers go all the way back to the original...
nbc24.com
Military veterans teach Summit Academy high school students life skills
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of military veterans from the Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity Inc. visited Summit Academy on Thursday to teach their high school students some basic life skills before they graduate. The group came to teach kids how to jump a car, change a tire and...
nbc24.com
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities showcases new technology hub
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new tech hub in Lucas County is changing the lives of people with developmental disabilities. "For many people who don’t live with disabilities, it's a convenience. But for us, it allows us so much dignity," said Nathan Turner, a board member of the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
nbc24.com
New program offers Toledo landlords financial incentives to rent to low-income residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday morning, the City of Toledo, Lucas County and Lucas Metropolitan Housing announced a new, first-of-its-kind program that will pay landlords in the area to open their rentals to low-income residents. The groups hope to add 200 affordable housing units from 25 landlords to Toledo by...
nbc24.com
Toledo man arrested in fatal September shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a Sept. 10 death. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to reported shots fired on the 600 block of Platt Street that day at 3:41 p.m. On scene they found 38-year-old...
nbc24.com
Red Cross needs volunteers to assist with Hurricane Ian disaster relief
The American Red Cross is in constant need of helpers who can provide reassurance to victims affected by Hurricane Ian devastation. Disaster team deployment, blood blood donor ambassadors, transportation specialists and service to the armed forces are all possible ways of helping facilitate donations and provide relief. The organization will...
nbc24.com
Toledo Police and Firefighters participate in full-scale emergency response drill Friday
Toledo, Ohio - The Lucas County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held a full-scale emergency response HAZMAT drill for about four hours at Arclin USA, which makes formaldehyde and other resins used in the construction and transportation industries, on American Road in North Toledo Friday morning. We're told it's part of its annual exercise requirement by the federal government.
nbc24.com
Toledo Fire & Rescue to hand out free smoke alarms at TPPA headquarters
More than half of domestic fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms no working alarms. That's why the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Public Education and Community Engagement Bureaus will be handing out smoke alarms for free Thursday morning. Residents can visit the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association at...
nbc24.com
Local law enforcement officials highlight National Teen Driver Safety Week
TOLEDO, Ohio — Getting behind the wheel is an exhilarating moment for teens but it's also one of the most dangerous moments. "It's because they’re inexperienced. Number two, they think they're the best drivers in the world, they like high speed and they love taking risks," said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn of the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0