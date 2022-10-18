ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

erienewsnow.com

Borrello: New State Requirements Burden Chautauqua County Farmers

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New requirements for local farmers took effect this month in Chautauqua County, as part of state changes to their overtime pay threshold. An issue for the agriculture community, and some GOP lawmakers, is the new financial burden placed on family farms in our community which will now have to dole out bigger paychecks.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Sending New Alert System Information to Households

The City of Jamestown is sending out information this week to every household in the city to sign up for its new alert system. These postcards have information to sign up via online, text, or QR code. Residents can get alerts via text, e-mail, or voice. Residents can sign up alerts for Public Safety, Housing/Neighborhood Updates, Governmental Closures, Utility Service Alerts, Parks and Recreation, Road Closures, City News/Events, and Significant Weather Alerts. Residents can sign up online at www.jamestownny.gov/alerts or sign up via text by texting "Subscribe" to (716) 333-8617.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Snowbelt Cannabis Aims to End the Stigma

For thousands of years, the hemp plant has been used in societies all over the world for everything from clothing, to paper, to medicine, to fuel. In 1942, Henry Ford even built an experimental car out of hemp fiber, which he found to be stronger than steel! A commonly misunderstood and stereotyped plant, hemp is as versatile as it is sustainable, for it produces far less waste than other materials, such as cotton and polyester. In fact, a 1916 USDA study revealed that hemp produces four times more paper per acre than trees.
JAMESTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water

The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Freeze Warning expires for Chautauqua County in early hours of Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. The Freeze Warning started at Midnight and has since expired. The combination of possible wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could have led to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Fire Investigators Probing Cause of Barrows Street Fire

Jamestown fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on the city's east side. Chautauqua County dispatchers report that city firefighters responded to 35 Barrows Street at about 2:00 PM and were on scene for approximately 3 1/2 hours. The Red Cross is assisting the residents living at the location. There is no word on any injuries.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Humane Society Overloaded with Kittens, Holding Adoption Event Saturday

The event will take place from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua Mall. The adoption fee will be $50 for one and $75 for two kittens, which is half the cost of the adoption fee. Also, during the Lucky Black Cats Campaign, the adoption Fee will be covered as...
wnynewsnow.com

Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
JAMESTOWN, NY
buffalospree.com

Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal

RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

