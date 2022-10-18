Read full article on original website
Borrello: New State Requirements Burden Chautauqua County Farmers
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New requirements for local farmers took effect this month in Chautauqua County, as part of state changes to their overtime pay threshold. An issue for the agriculture community, and some GOP lawmakers, is the new financial burden placed on family farms in our community which will now have to dole out bigger paychecks.
Proposed tax cuts on heating fuel in Erie County struck down
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A proposal to cut taxes on heating fuel in Erie County didn't make it through the county legislature. 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley reported that the proposal would have removed the nearly 5% tax Erie County collects on natural gas and home heating fuels. Specifically,...
City of Jamestown Sending New Alert System Information to Households
The City of Jamestown is sending out information this week to every household in the city to sign up for its new alert system. These postcards have information to sign up via online, text, or QR code. Residents can get alerts via text, e-mail, or voice. Residents can sign up alerts for Public Safety, Housing/Neighborhood Updates, Governmental Closures, Utility Service Alerts, Parks and Recreation, Road Closures, City News/Events, and Significant Weather Alerts. Residents can sign up online at www.jamestownny.gov/alerts or sign up via text by texting "Subscribe" to (716) 333-8617.
Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission
Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
Snowbelt Cannabis Aims to End the Stigma
For thousands of years, the hemp plant has been used in societies all over the world for everything from clothing, to paper, to medicine, to fuel. In 1942, Henry Ford even built an experimental car out of hemp fiber, which he found to be stronger than steel! A commonly misunderstood and stereotyped plant, hemp is as versatile as it is sustainable, for it produces far less waste than other materials, such as cotton and polyester. In fact, a 1916 USDA study revealed that hemp produces four times more paper per acre than trees.
Waterkeeper study shows 100 percent of local waters tested have PFAS pollution
A new national study serves as a wake up call when it comes to widespread PFAS pollution in our surface waters both across the United States, and here at home in Western New York.
Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water
The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
Freeze Warning expires for Chautauqua County in early hours of Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. The Freeze Warning started at Midnight and has since expired. The combination of possible wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could have led to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Salt barns are stocked and snow plows are being put on, local municipalities prepare for the winter ahead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday brought a mixture of weather conditions — from sunny skies, to hail — to snow. Packing for your day in Erie County can be difficult. But as the weather is starting to change, local municipalities are preparing for the winter ahead. “How diverse and how wide of a region Erie […]
Jamestown Fire Investigators Probing Cause of Barrows Street Fire
Jamestown fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on the city's east side. Chautauqua County dispatchers report that city firefighters responded to 35 Barrows Street at about 2:00 PM and were on scene for approximately 3 1/2 hours. The Red Cross is assisting the residents living at the location. There is no word on any injuries.
Humane Society Overloaded with Kittens, Holding Adoption Event Saturday
The event will take place from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua Mall. The adoption fee will be $50 for one and $75 for two kittens, which is half the cost of the adoption fee. Also, during the Lucky Black Cats Campaign, the adoption Fee will be covered as...
Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
This Western New York Drive Thru Is The Coldest Around
It is pumpkin spice season all across New York State and Canada and that means it is time for hats, gloves, hoodies and hot coffee or hot chocolate! While grabbing an afternoon cup of coffee recently, I think I stumbled on what has to be the most bone chilling drive thru location.
SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs
The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals from their facilities
Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal
RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
Paint recycling program launches in Buffalo
A paint recycling program launched in Buffalo Thursday, with an invitation to households, schools, and businesses to recycle leftover paint, stain, and varnish.
