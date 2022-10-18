ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager

The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
CHICAGO, IL
