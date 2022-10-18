ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philly fans could be heard over a mile away during Game 3 NLCS win (VIDEO)

The Phillies are back, and the fans in South Philadelphia are going absolutely nuts. They can be heard throughout the city. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, and a trip to the NLCS has Philly fans understandably psyched. Philadelphia sports fans have quite the reputation for better or for worse, but you sure as heck can’t say they don’t show out for their teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager

The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Raptors vs. Heat Prediction and Odds for Saturday, October 22 (Bet Miami at Home to Get First Win)

The Miami Heat were the No. 1 seed last season and were a three-point shot away from the NBA Finals. However, it's been a slow start for the Heat this season, 0-2 out of the gates and now face a formidable Raptors squad that nearly knocked off the Nets on the road on Friday night. Toronto appears to be another tough out for Miami, will they get their first victory of the season?
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy