Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Sasha and Malia Obama Take West Hollywood While Parent s Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
Pacers’ first game proves Lakers were right to wait for a better trade
The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade Russell Westbrook before the 2022-23 season despite all of the rumors and speculation throughout the summer. Westbrook started the campaign with the team and to say it has been awkward is an understatement. Perhaps the most talked-about trade for Westbrook this summer was...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Riley Leonard leads Duke past mistake-prone Miami
Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and passed for one, leading Duke to a 45-21 win over the host Miami
Everything Jurickson Profar said about check swing after Game 3 loss
Jurickson Profar had a grotesque reaction to a check swing call in Game 3. Here’s what he had to say after the game. San Diego Padres shortstop Jurickson Profar thought he checked his swing in the top of the ninth with the count loaded. Instead, the third-base umpire called it a swing.
Chicago Cubs: Kyle Schwarber leads the way in October again
The Chicago Cubs are watching the postseason from home for the second year in a row. A lot of their former great players are in the playoffs but few are having the impact that Kyle Schwarber is for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has been incredible with them as he is...
Braves fans think Joc Pederson’s social media activity hints at Atlanta return
Don’t freak out just yet, Braves fans, but if you’re into reading between the lines, it looks like Joc Pederson has Atlanta on his mind. What are the odds that a player posts three pictures of him in a Braves uniform even though just 6.2 percent of his total games were played with Atlanta?
No. 21 Cincinnati holds off SMU comeback attempt
Charles McClelland rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries and No. 21 Cincinnati survived a late comeback to take down
Philly fans could be heard over a mile away during Game 3 NLCS win (VIDEO)
The Phillies are back, and the fans in South Philadelphia are going absolutely nuts. They can be heard throughout the city. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, and a trip to the NLCS has Philly fans understandably psyched. Philadelphia sports fans have quite the reputation for better or for worse, but you sure as heck can’t say they don’t show out for their teams.
