The Phillies are back, and the fans in South Philadelphia are going absolutely nuts. They can be heard throughout the city. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, and a trip to the NLCS has Philly fans understandably psyched. Philadelphia sports fans have quite the reputation for better or for worse, but you sure as heck can’t say they don’t show out for their teams.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO