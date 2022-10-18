Read full article on original website
Related
Behind the Meaning of the Children’s Song “This Little Piggy”
“This Little Piggy” may very well be the first song we hear and learn as children. Whether using your fingers or your toes, the cute little song is sung to us early on as cooing parents bond with their newborns. Your pinky becomes a protagonist. Your index and ring fingers become players in the performance.
Gear Patrol
Aviron Strong Series Rower Review: A Muscled-Up Beast of a Home Rower
At-home rowing machines are the new must-have fitness equipment, with plenty of sleek and stylish picks to choose from these days. The low-impact nature of rowing can be great for people wanting to boost their physique without the hassle of trekking to a gym, and adding a rig to your setup can be fantastic for quick sessions that work your entire body.
This Miami Horror Maze Is The Scare You've Been Looking For
Gore. Horror. Terror. The creeps. Gut-wrenching. Fright. Dread. And so on. While there are endless ways to name that feeling that takes over you when your mind is in panic mode, there are even more ways to induce it in your gut. Fortunately, if you're a fan of goosebumps, we've got the right Halloween haunted maze for you this spooky season, but only if you dare to walk inside a scary hallway and head into the unknown.
Gear Patrol
A Brooklyn Distillery Now Sells a Ready-to-Drink Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco
By now, you have undoubtedly seen — probably multiple times — the viral TikTok in which House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, upon being questioned on their drink of choice by co-star Olivia Cooke, reveals very specifically that it’s a negroni…sbagliato…with prosecco in it. In case you have somehow missed the exchange, which has garnered 1.7 million views as of this writing, you can view it below.
Gear Patrol
Taylor Stitch Has Created the Ideal Shoe for Fall
Boots are nice and all, but sometimes you can't muster up the energy to put them on...or suffer through wearing them all day long. Some are stiff; others are heavy; some just are simply overkill. It feels odd to wear summery sneakers when leaves are falling, though. So, what's left...
Comments / 0