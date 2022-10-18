Read full article on original website
Alphonso Kelley
4d ago
my condolences goes out to the families that loss a love one in this tragic accident 😥🙏
Reply
9
Donna G.
4d ago
Delaware really needs to study why they have such a high mortality rate on their highways. Lately, there have a surge in fatal accidents.
Reply(5)
2
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
WFMZ-TV Online
Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Early-Morning Boat Explosion Rocks Harford County Marina: Fire Marshal
A boater in Maryland received an explosive start to Friday morning when a vessel went up in flames after a fresh refueling at the Tidewater Marina in Harford County. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the marina on Bourbon Street in Havre De Grace, where there was a massive boat fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing throughout the area.
firststateupdate.com
Police Chase Ends With Driver Ejected, Airlifted To CER
Earlier this morning a patient was transported from Nanticoke Hospital in Bridgeville to Christiana Hospital via LifeNet in critical condition. The patient, a man reportedly in his 20s, was originally taken to Nanticoke Hospital after a police chase ended with the man being ejected from his vehicle. At this time...
WMDT.com
California man in critical condition following Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting in Grocery Store Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington, Delaware was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Garbage Truck Driver Struck Dead By Passing Car After Plowing His Vehicle Into Berks Home
A garbage truck crashed into a home in Berks County in the early morning of Friday. Oct. 21, according to a report from WFMZ. The accident occurred on Schulz Road in Hereford Township at around 5:30 a.m., the outlet reported. The driver, 55-year-old Scott L. Fichter of Bethlehem, exited the...
firststateupdate.com
Third Victim In Memorial Drive Crash Succumbs To Injuries, Police Identify Victims
The New Castle County Division of Police has announced a third death resulting from the fatal crash that occurred on Memorial Drive on Tuesday. Officials said that the driver of the Ford Escape that was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition succumbed to her injuries. The three victims have...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Memorial Drive crash claims third life
New Castle County Police said the third person involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Memorial Drive, has died. 57-year old Angela Weeks of New Castle died at Christiana Hospital. She was flown there by Delaware State Police helicopter after having been treated on scene by New Castle County...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Dover
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars on murder charges in last week’s homicide on South Bradford Street. At around 1:10 a.m., police received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street. A 29-year-old male, later identified as Jesse Holley, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
firststateupdate.com
28-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Friday Shooting
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., in the 1600 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 28-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WGAL
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
firststateupdate.com
Investigators: Newark Red Roof Inn Fire Tuesday Morning Was Arson, Arrest Made
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that this morning’s building fire in Newark, DE was Arson, according to Delaware State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Robert Fox. Fox said ihe Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 1119...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Late Tuesday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound...
Police in Havre de Grace are searching for a wanted robbery, stabbing suspect
Back on October 11, investigators say Andre Lamar Williams stabbed a victim before robbing them in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.
Comments / 15