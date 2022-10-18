Read full article on original website
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’ in New “Jimmy Cooks” Music Video
Drake and 21 Savage are releasing an album together this week. The pair announced that Her Loss will be here on Friday (Oct. 28) in the middle of their new “Jimmy Cooks” music video, which arrived late Saturday afternoon, 21 Savage’s birthday.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhen We Were Young Festival Cancels Opening Day Due to High Wind ConcernsLizzo Says Supreme Court "Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights" With Roe v. Wade DecisionBlink-182 Reuniting Classic Lineup With Tom DeLonge for 2023 World Tour, New Single At the 1:25 mark in the Mahfuz Sultan-directed clip, the pair snuck in the title and release date for the new album. The Honestly, Nevermind track “Jimmy Cooks” (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on Degrassi: The Next Generation) is the pair’s latest collab, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 over the summer, making it Drake’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage’s second. Watch Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” video and check out the album announcement below. This story previously appeared on Billboard.com. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
CMT
Jessie James Decker Joins Forces With Billy Currington In "I Still Love You" Music Video
Country music star Jessie James Decker understands firsthand that patience is a virtue and timing is everything in the music industry. It was 2020 when the title "I Still Love You" rolled across her desk, and she had a gut feeling that it would bring her career to new heights.
Elite Daily
Taylor's "Anti-Hero" Music Video Is Riddled With Brilliant Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift’s latest single, “Anti-Hero,” is a major hit with Swifties because the lyrics are so vulnerable. Throughout the track, Swift opens up about her biggest insecurities, from feeling like the whole world is against her to thinking she’s not smart or pretty enough. The “Anti-Hero” music video only adds to the meaning behind the song because it brings Swift’s darkest thoughts to life but in a humorous way.
Carly Rae Jepsen Dances Her Way Through Heartbreak on ’The Loneliest Time’
Carly Rae Jepsen is one of the most exquisite joys of being a pop fan over the past decade. The Canadian pop goddess is one of our most underrated treasures—ten years after the world fell in love with this girl in “Call Me Maybe,” she still hasn’t made a single weak record or failed move. The Loneliest Time is her most emotionally adventurous music yet—high-gloss post-bubblegum synth-pop that packs a serious punch even at its fizziest. Carly Rae just keeps dancing her way through the heartbreak, a totally relatable adult romantic with too many feelings but zero illusions. The Loneliest...
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift's Midnights Album Release Date Meaning In Astrology
Can you believe it’s been almost two years since Taylor Swift last graced the world with a brand new studio album? That’s practically an eternity when you consider that she released three albums between August 2019 and December 2020 (Lover, Folklore, and Evermore). But, as we approach the highly anticipated debut of her 10th studio album, the meaning of Midnights’ release date is starting to become more clear from an astrological perspective.
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
dexerto.com
TikToker goes viral getting a tattoo with Tinder match on first date
A TikToker went viral after filming herself getting a tattoo with her Tinder match – on their very first date, sparking a debate among viewers. The Australian content creator filmed herself getting a tattoo with a man she just met on Tinder, sharing highlights of their encounter on TikTok as she got the inking on their first date.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
Julia Fox Reveals Her Hermès Birkin Bag Was Attacked by a Machete
Watch: Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week. Not even a machete can come between Julia Fox and her Birkin. On Oct. 19, the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok to showcase her beloved but brutally wounded Hermès bag, noting that clutching around a high-priced item comes at a cost.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
PopSugar
Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video
Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
seventeen.com
Addison Rae Serves Up '90s Sporty Spice Vibes in Itty Bitty Athletic Shorts
We'll tell you what we want, what we really really want — more noughties fashion goodness from Addison Rae. The TikTok queen has heard the demands of fans everywhere and she's served yet another mega-hot workout fit that doubles as a Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls Halloween costume.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Keeley Hazell's Follower Count Increases After Shading Olivia Wilde
Their love lives keep making headlines, as Wilde moved on with pop star Harry Styles and Sudeikis briefly dating his "Ted Lasso" co-star Keeley Hazell.
NME
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
Dolph Lundgren’s 25-year-old girlfriend opens up about how she fell in love with the actor
'Age is just a number' is a phrase that can certainly be applied to Dolph Lundgren and his fiancée Emma Krokdal, with the pair finding love despite their 40-year age gap. The 64-year-old actor - real name Hans Lundgren - is best known for his role as the Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV.
Tove Lo on the Journey to ‘Dirt Femme’
Like many of us, Tove Lo entered 2022 anticipating the second season of “Euphoria.” The musician had a more invested stake in the series than most fans: her single “How Long” debuted in January as part of the show’s soundtrack. The track would be the first single (and ultimately final track) on her fifth studio album, “Dirt Femme,” which was released on Oct. 14. “It really set up this year for me amazingly — in terms of new exposure, it being such a dark song and powerful revenge track,” says the dance-pop Swedish singer, who reached out to the show herself...
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
