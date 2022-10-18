Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Elite Daily
Grey Poupon's “Don't Worry Dijon" Has Olivia Wilde Dressing Vibes
It’s been said before, but I’ll say it again: I am worrying, darling. We’re well past spit-gate, but the latest Olivia Wilde drama surrounds some salad dressing. It’s not just any dressing though, it’s “special dressing,” according to Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny — a salad dressing that reportedly is “lay in front of a car to stop it from leaving” good. OK, Wilde and Sudeikis jointly denied the rumors, but the buzz around the dressing remains. It calls, in part, for Grey Poupon mustard, and the Dijon mustard brand has released its own limited-edition “Don’t Worry Dijon'' jars, unofficially inspired by Wilde’s salad dressing. Here’s how to get your hands on a special jar to get in on the joke.
The Hollywood Gossip
WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer
Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
Elite Daily
Alexa From Love Is Blind Teased A "Spicy" Season On IG 👀
On Love Is Blind, contestants meet each other while totally isolated in pods. It’s during that time in the pods that they get to know each other and decide whether or not they want to get engaged. But once they leave the pods and actually get to see each other in person, the real fun begins. In an Instagram about her time on the show, Alexa Alfia from Love Is Blind Season 3 teased a “spicy” season ahead, so it sounds like that in-person part of the show is going to get *very* interesting.
Elite Daily
Who Is Billie Eilish’s Rumored Boyfriend? Meet Jesse Rutherford
Deep breaths, everyone. I think Billie Eilish just pretty much went official with her new BF Jesse Rutherford. OK, OK, the Grammy winner hasn’t explicitly confirmed her budding romance with the singer-songwriter just yet. However, pictures (and TikTok videos) say a thousand words. I’m honestly pretty convinced by the dinner date, the Halloween Horror Nights date, and, um, the public makeout. So, who exactly is Eilish’s rumored boyfriend? Jesse Rutherford is the lead singer of The Neighbourhood, and he’s 31.
Elite Daily
Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute
Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
Elite Daily
SK From Love Is Blind Is Already Super Accomplished
There’s only so much the contestants can learn about each other while in the pods on Love Is Blind. Sure, they can have lengthy discussions during their literally blind dates with each other, but so many of the important moments in relationships happen in person. So on LIB, even though the relationships begin in the pods, they really only get going in earnest once the couples meet in the real world. For SK Alagbada and his partner in Love Is Blind Season 3, the relationship definitely changed outside the pods.
Elite Daily
Doug Emhoff's Message For Kamala Harris' Birthday Is Charming AF
As one of the cutest couples on Capitol Hill, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff definitely know how to express their love for one another — especially on special occasions like birthdays. On Oct. 20, the veep rang in her 58th trip around the sun, and her husband couldn’t have celebrated in a more adorable way. Doug Emhoff’s 2022 birthday tweet to Kamala Harris is cute as heck, and every spouse out there should be taking notes.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 21, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 21, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. A Modern Day Fairy Tale: Zooms, Emails, And *Checks Notes* Hamburgers. OK, we already know that Harry...
Elite Daily
American Horror Story's Season 11 Soundtrack Is Full Of '80s Nostalgia
One of the essential parts of a period piece is getting the details right. That can be anything from hemlines to accessories to the aural wallpaper of a show. It’s part of what makes shows like Stranger Things or Everything I Know About Love fun: Their soundtracks bring back the bops of their time. With AHS: NYC set in the LGBTQ+ community in 1981, American Horror Story’s Season 11 soundtrack song choices are divine.
Elite Daily
Sofia Wylie Is In It For The Long Haul
When Sofia Wylie was a little girl, she’d dip her finger in water and pray to God, asking to be transformed into a mermaid. Inspired by her love of fantasy movies, fairy tales, and a redheaded Ariel, she’d wish to escape to a place like an underwater kingdom far, far away from her predominantly white suburb in the Arizona desert. “I was always wondering why I didn’t look like everybody else, and why I didn’t feel like I belonged with everybody else,” Wylie says. In her imagination, she’d no longer be a fish out of water. While she never got an iridescent tail or a tiara, her wish came true in a very different way: at just 18 years old, she’s now a certified Disney star.
Elite Daily
Harry & Meghan’s Routine Involves Zooms, Emails, & Casual Drive-Thru Stops
Meghan Markle gave a rare yet sweet glimpse into her family’s home life. In an interview for Variety’s Power of Women issue, Meghan revealed what her and Prince Harry’s daily routine looks like in Montecito, Calif., where they moved to in 2020. Their workday mirrors an average family household, like taking on multiple Zoom calls, watching rom-coms, and Harry’s occasional fast food run to In-N-Out. I can’t lie, he certainly has taste.
Elite Daily
FYI: Cole From Love Is Blind Posts Fishing Pics On IG
Cole Barnett from Love Is Blind Season 3 is full of surprises. The Fort Worth-based realtor seems like a simply goofy guy, but over the course of the first few episodes of LIB Season 3, he reveals a much more serious side, one that’s looking for a truly deep connection with his partner. It’s that serious side that helps him connect with Zanab Jaffrey in the pods. But, there’s even more to uncover about Cole, including the surprising fact that much of his Instagram is devoted to fishing.
Elite Daily
TikTok's Swipeable Photo Feature Is Giving Nostalgic Tumblr
TikTok has entered her Tumblr era, y’all. The app recently introduced TikTok swipeable photo layouts — think: Instagram carousel posts, just set to mildly depressing music... and on TikTok. With this new format, a nostalgic trend has emerged. Taking to the app, TikTokers are sharing moments in media that “permanently altered [their] brain chemistry.” Whether they’re sharing quotes, movie scenes, or song lyrics, watching these nostalgic videos feel a lot like scrolling through Tumblr, circa 2013.
Elite Daily
The New AHS Promo Digs Deeper Into The Mystery
One could forgive viewers for missing the return of American Horror Story on FX and Hulu. The series, known for its spoilerphobic minimal marketing, had difficulty competing for attention against larger shows. But the series — which dropped a double-episode premiere on Oct. 19 — is a return to form and an excellent reason to settle back into the AHS fandom. Moreover, the promo for American Horror Story Season 11 promises a double shot next week, with Episodes 3 and 4 arriving back-to-back.
Elite Daily
Chrissy Teigen's Home Baking Mixes Line Includes Banana Bread
Followers of Chrissy Teigen on IG know that one of her favorite places to be is in the kitchen, cooking up something delicious. And now, Chrissy Teigen’s home baking mixes line is making home baking easier than ever with pre-measured baking mixes that minimize your ingredients. The model, mom, and internet personality’s brand Cravings, named after her line of cookbooks, created the collection of mixes adapted from her tested and loved recipes. It’s Teigen’s first-ever food product launch with Cravings, and if her best-selling recipe books tell us anything, we’re in for a sweet treat.
Elite Daily
Meghan Markle Called Her High School Yearbook Quote “Prophetic”
If you know anything about Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, you know she’s overcome a barrage of obstacles to find her voice, and take control over her own narrative. In an interview with Variety magazine released on Oct. 19, Markle talked about about her journey, from her Hollywood career to Buckingham Palace, and everything that came between. But if you were ever an overachieving, aspirational teen *cough*, there’s one bit that might stand out to you — the part where she shared her high school yearbook quote. Honestly, it’s kind of perfect.
Comments / 0