Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Plaid’s central(izing) question, JPMorgan shows startups love, and Green Dot changes out CEOs. Maybe the fact that Aptos Labs was staffed by Meta alumni wasn’t such a good sign after all? The debut of the aptos token was decidedly rocky, with the price of APT dropping by more than a third after an airdrop to early community members as well as moderators muting its Discord channel when it was swamped with scammers and unhappy token holders. But the worst sign was on Aptos Labs’ own blockchain explorer, which shows it barely handling 27 transactions per second — orders of magnitude below the 160,000 transactions per second it promised. Aptos Labs CEO Mo Shaikh waved off these concerns. He might want to rethink that approach. The crypto world is arguing over whether tokens are securities, but a token debut is just like an IPO in one key aspect: It’s the first time much of the world starts paying attention to you, and a messy beginning doesn’t bode well for the future.

2 DAYS AGO