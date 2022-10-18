Read full article on original website
Direct air capture's hidden energy cost
Carbon removal will likely play some role in reaching net zero. But doing so will require huge amounts of energy. It takes around 1,200 kilowatt-hours to remove a ton of carbon from the sky using direct air capture. That could be a barrier to widespread use, according to MIT Energy Initiative’s senior research engineer Howard Herzog.
Alan McLachlan, an engineer key to the invention of the PDF, dies at 58
Alan W. McLachlan, an engineer who helped create the PDF, died at home in San Francisco on Oct. 6. He was 58. His husband Paul McLachlan, who works as senior engineering manager at Rivian, described him as incredibly humble, talented, and loving. His co-workers described him as vastly knowledgeable and technically gifted. Throughout his career he focused on firmware, essential software that allows a device’s specific hardware to function. It’s not “the sexy part of tech, because everybody wants to write the app,” Paul said. Yet Alan’s code, Paul said, is likely running on the computer of everyone who reads this article.
Tech will be on the midterm ballot. Here’s what to watch.
As the midterms draw closer, some of the tech industry's most urgent issues and opportunities are also on the ballot. At the national level, anti-Big Tech crusaders — who just happen to be backed by Big Tech money — have made cracking down on the likes of Meta and Google key planks of their campaigns.
Generative AI finds its FOMO moment
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and after spending 17 days on the road in the Midwest and New England, I’d argue that the Midwest’s fall is underrated and has some pretty great leaf-peeping too. Thanks to Tomio for filling in last week in my absence. Also happy birthday, Dad!
'We kind of nailed it': How Spotter is quietly fueling the creator economy
Every social media platform has its own approach to supporting influencers, from TikTok’s creator fund to YouTube’s advertising revenue. But there’s one growing company outside these platforms that’s quietly fueling the creator economy before creators even get big. Spotter is like a VC for YouTubers. The...
The EU might crack down on crypto mining this winter
Hello, Protocol Climate friends. We hope you’re having a good day. Surely it’s better than Liz Truss’ at least. Today, we’re exploring the EU’s crypto winter and green hydrogen. Then, we’ll look at the methane emissions of rotting lettuce. Sorry, wait. We’re being informed that’s not “tech” enough. Well, anyway, the other stuff is, so dive in!
BlocPower’s Civilian Climate Corps just got a huge boost from New York City
BlocPower’s Civilian Climate Corps program has an ambitious dual aim: expand the green workforce while advancing racial and climate justice. That program just got a big infusion of cash from New York City that could help it reach even more communities. Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that the city is investing $54 million into the Precision Employment Initiative, the city’s name for the program.
AWS’ cloud marketplace edge
Good morning! Amazon is the “everything store.” So it makes sense that its AWS Marketplace offers the widest variety of options for independent service vendors. AWS Marketplace debuted in 2012 with self-service Amazon Machine Images. Now, it’s the most mature cloud marketplace among the Big Three providers — and many software vendors see it as a crucial part of their go-to-market strategy, Protocol’s Donna Goodison writes.
Sequoia’s Sonya Huang: The generative AI hype is 'absolutely justified'
Generative AI can create more than just text and images — it’s clearly generated a hype cycle around AI companies and rabid investor interest in the space. In a bright spot for an otherwise lackluster funding environment, two “gen tech” companies became unicorns this week after Stability AI, the company behind the wildly popular image generator Stable Diffusion, and Jasper, which makes an AI-powered system that writes marketing copy, both announced funding rounds. The launch party for Stability AI drew people like Sergey Brin, Naval Ravikant, and Ron Conway into San Francisco for “a coming-out bash for the entire field of generative A.I.,” as The New York Times called it.
Crypto wallets wrestle with a central question
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Plaid’s central(izing) question, JPMorgan shows startups love, and Green Dot changes out CEOs. Maybe the fact that Aptos Labs was staffed by Meta alumni wasn’t such a good sign after all? The debut of the aptos token was decidedly rocky, with the price of APT dropping by more than a third after an airdrop to early community members as well as moderators muting its Discord channel when it was swamped with scammers and unhappy token holders. But the worst sign was on Aptos Labs’ own blockchain explorer, which shows it barely handling 27 transactions per second — orders of magnitude below the 160,000 transactions per second it promised. Aptos Labs CEO Mo Shaikh waved off these concerns. He might want to rethink that approach. The crypto world is arguing over whether tokens are securities, but a token debut is just like an IPO in one key aspect: It’s the first time much of the world starts paying attention to you, and a messy beginning doesn’t bode well for the future.
Chief just opened a private club for female execs in SF
Chief finally has a clubhouse in San Francisco, but don’t call it a coworking space. The 8,600 square feet do include conference rooms, one-person Zoom rooms, and open-plan seating, but it also has a bar, lounge seating, and — like Chief’s other clubhouses in New York, L.A., and Chicago — a piano.
Parler COO: Ye acquisition could go through before January
Ye could own Parler before the end of the year, according to Parler COO Josh Levine. “This transaction will get closed very quickly,” Levine told Protocol on Wednesday. “There’s nothing to stand in the way of that except that, you know, we just [have] to go through the process of assuring it’s done correctly.”
The CFPB is under siege
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the CFPB under siege, Apple Pay’s unhappy 8th birthday, and the worst regulatory advice we’ve heard lately. Apple Pay turned 8 yesterday. Already intrigued by Square Wallet (RIP), I was an early and enthusiastic adopter: No more slipping a credit card into my running belt in case I wanted a coffee! (The Starbucks app was still months away at that point.) But vanishingly few American consumers have embraced Apple Pay: While it has 44% of the share of mobile wallet payments in stores, those account for 2.4% of total transactions, according to PYMNTS. Apple has persuaded many iPhone users to sign up for Apple Pay, but it struggles to get them to use it. That may explain why Apple’s keen on pushing the Apple Card and developing a savings account; getting deeper into the flow of funds may help Apple offer meaningful incentives to use the system. “It’s new” isn’t enough of a proposition to change shoppers’ habits, and at 8 years old, Apple Pay isn’t even that new anymore.
The next front in the US-China tech war
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: export restrictions on quantum computing technology and AI software could be the next front in the U.S.-China tech war, why AI is sometimes actually pretty explainable, and how the use of edge computing continues to evolve. The tech war's next front. U.S. efforts...
Microsoft is disputing just how big its customer data leak was
Microsoft said Wednesday that an unspecified amount of customer data, including contact info and email content, was recently left exposed to potential access over the internet as a result of a server configuration error. Cybersecurity vendor SOCRadar, which reported the data leak to Microsoft, said in a blog post that...
