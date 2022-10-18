ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring, Says NFL Sideline Outburst Was 'Not One of My Better Days'

By Sophie Schillaci‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

June Tola
2d ago

Tom get yourself together for your wife and kids. Grow up. Family before work. We work yes, but time for family now. You have plenty of money and fame.

Reply(1)
8
June Tola
2d ago

Turn your drive into volunteer work, coach your children's team sports? Just think the happiness joy you could spread? Good works. Wish you would reconsider.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Robert Kraft Surprise NYC Wedding, Tom Brady Watches, Elton John Performs

Robert Kraft proves you're never too old to find love ... because he tied the knot Friday in a star-studded, surprise wedding. The octogenarian owner of the New England Patriots is now the husband of 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. 250 folks showed up for a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" soiree...
The Spun

Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
SheKnows

Tom Brady Thinks He Sacrifices as Much for His Kids As Our Service Members & He Honestly Needs a Time0ut

Leaving your kids to go to work is hard, especially when you have to travel for your job (or take pump breaks throughout the day). Earning a multi-million-dollar paycheck like Tom Brady — who topped Forbes 2022 list of highest-paid players at $75 million — eases the sting a little. But not for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and dad of three. He recently complained that going to work is comparable to a military deployment, and we are rolling our eyes at the self-centeredness. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military,...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy