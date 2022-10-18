Read full article on original website
Is Kyle Rudolph ready to finally help Bucs offense?
TAMPA — One of the splash signings of July has remained submerged a few fathoms below relevance. Kyle Rudolph made only a fleeting appearance in the Bucs locker room when it was open to reporters Wednesday and Thursday, and perhaps that’s fitting. To this point, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end barely has been visible in the offense, making brief cameos in lieu of contributions.
Buccaneers Among NFL Teams Expected to Make a Quarterback Move in 2023
According to CBS Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised to make a quarterback move in 2023.
RUMOR: Could the Packers trade for Steelers’ Chase Claypool to help out Aaron Rodgers?
The Green Bay Packers offense has struggled mightily to open the 2022 season. Their failure to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason, at wide receiver has hurt them badly early on in the season, and it’s played a big role in their 3-3 start to their 2022 campaign. It seems like Green Bay may be looking to make some in season moves in an effort to fix their woeful passing game.
Report: Chiefs make unexpected decision on Trent McDuffie ahead of Week 7
There was hope that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie would be activated from IR ahead of Week 7 but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to get cornerback Trent McDuffie back on the active roster this week, but that reportedly won’t happen.
Three-Time Pro Bowl NFL Player Announces Retirement After 14-Year Career
A top NFL player is calling it a career. Delanie Walker, a tight end who played for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennesee Titans, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. He last played in the NFL in 2019 as he was released from the Titans in March 2020.
Development Plan for New Stadium Finalized
Nashville Mayor John Cooper and franchise officials have concluded negotiations on all pertinent matters. Final approvals are all that is required now for the project to proceed.
Jets' Denzel Mims will be active versus Broncos
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Mims will replace the disgruntled Elijah Moore on the active roster. He will compete with Braxton Berrios (back) and Jeff Sims for opportunities behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis. Last year, Mims caught 8 passes on 23 targets for 133 yards in 11 games.
Report: Jets WR Denzel Mims believes a trade for him is 'still on the table'
Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore made headlines yesterday when he became the second Jets pass catcher to request a trade in the past two months. The frustration leading to the request had been building for weeks, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, as Moore hasn’t quite found the success and production he saw in his rookie season. The team sent him home from practice for a “personal day” and are not considering trading the 22-year-old.
Titans coaches finally give answers for second half failures
The narrative surrounding the Tennessee Titans and their failures in the second half of games may be getting old by now, but it won’t be going away until they score more points at the end of games. To date, the Titans have just 14 second half points in the...
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett has 'great talk' with RB Melvin Gordon
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III met with Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday as the coach explained why Gordon didn't get any carries in the second half of Monday night's loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. A frustrated Gordon was caught on camera during the Monday Night...
