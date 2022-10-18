ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide

Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
AOL Corp

Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Woman found shot near I-35, I-70 interchange dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died after she was shot Friday afternoon in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers were called to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. having learned of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a woman inside a car that was suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. KC police: 4 people, including toddler, die...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police conducted a preliminary investigation on a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the investigation, a pickup truck...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City teen charged with school shooting threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City teenager was accused of making a terroristic threat after sending a Snapchat message about a school shooting at Park Hill High School on Oct. 20. According to court documents, a school administrator alerted the School Resource Officer of a possible shooting threat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
