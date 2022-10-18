Recovery efforts are underway Saturday, October 15, 2022 on San Carlos Island, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, 2022. Boats were carried on land by an estimated 12 ft storm surge. The Category 4 storm is estimated to have caused more than $60 billion in private insured losses just in Florida, making it the second-largest disaster loss event on record, according to the industry trade group Insurance Information Institute. At least 54 people in the county died in storm-related deaths according to the state Medical Examiners Commission, the most of any county Photo by Tom O'Neill (Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

