How privacy policies enveloped the world

Privacy, or the lack of it, has infiltrated every aspect of modern life. From what might be deemed the usual suspects—bank accounts, social media profiles, online purchasing behaviors—to everyday actions where one might never imagine privacy being an issue, it has become an issue. Case in point: A new household purchase of a fancy bathroom scale will prompt a person to read a lengthy and confusing legal agreement about what information this app-connected weight measurement tool will collect about them, what the company will do with it, and what (almost nonexistent) rights they have to protest.

In the last 20 years, privacy policies have gone from a once infrequent oddity to daily reality. A 2008 study estimated that it would take the average person 244 hours per year to read every privacy and usage policy they encountered on the websites they visited—and this is pre-smartphone. A more recent study from 2020 made even more concerning discoveries : A read of TikTok's privacy policy alone would take you longer than it would to read "The Communist Manifesto," and Google's privacy policy is longer than the U.S. Constitution.

Given this relatively massive commitment, it's no wonder almost no one reads privacy policies, let alone understands them , even though the average internet user is asked to agree to a policy in one form or another almost every day . The question of how we reached this threshold led Stacker to speak to several field experts to gauge the true impact of privacy policies on the average person and how the government has addressed the increased need for privacy in the connected world.

Not reading a privacy policy is not indicative of laziness or willful ignorance. Some of the experts we spoke with for this story admitted to only reading privacy policies out of professional curiosity—and even then, rarely. The proliferation of privacy policies is caused by consumer needs and an evolving legislative landscape that has many organizations reaching for compliance. But a law on the horizon may change data collection, privacy policies, and how we interact with our data.