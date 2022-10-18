Read full article on original website
RAY COMMITS TO PLAY AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE
AUSTINTOWN OH- Ayla Ray was one of the most electric softball players in the area in 2021. After following that up with an impressive summer travel season, Ayla has found a home to end her recruitment. Ray has officially made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.
BENSON TO BE A TERRAPIN
LOUISVILLE OH- If you watched Louisville softball over the last two seasons you would quickly discover that there’s something special on their roster. Matti Benson made her name known as one of the best softball players in the area, and in Louisville’s program history. After an impressive 2022 spring, and a productive summer in travel ball, Benson has found a future home at the next level. Benson will be heading to the Big Ten to be a Maryland Terrapin. Benson was highly recruited this off-season being seen on college visits at tons of power five programs. In the end it was Maryland that made the biggest impact, and that’s where she will continue her athletic and academic career. Benson was ranked 27th in the class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball.
TIGERS LOCKED IN TO DISTRICTS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield held strong in the rain and cold with very muddy field conditions Wednesday night as they knocked Pymatuning Valley out of the Division 3 Soccer Tournament. The Tigers Maddie Page put the team up with her first goal with 15 minutes left in the first half....
GIRARD HOLDS ON TIGHT TO KEEP VICTORY
GIRARD OH- One of the most historical rivalries since the 80s is underrated in the Battle of 422 between two Trumbull county neighbors in the Girard Indians and Niles McKinley Red Dragons. This season Girard finished their first nine games on the winning end with a 6-3 record, but the Dragons weren’t as fortunate as they came in with a two and seven record. However just like all rivalries, you’re either one a 0 or 0 and one at the end of the night. Niles had beat Girard the last three seasons, but this time the Indians were looking to end that streak. Big names have played in this game in the past like Mark Waid and Chris Parry, but only one can come out on top.
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- Do not look now, but The Struthers Wildcats have clawed their way back into the playoffs! Following a near-detrimental 1-4 start to the regular season that included two overtime losses, things were looking bleak for Struthers faithful. However, an emphatic 41-3 victory at home against Lakeview got The Cats right back on track. Collecting big conference wins against Jefferson, Niles and Girard in the weeks to follow, The Wildcats have now rattled off four straight wins to get themselves to 5-4 on the year.
CHANEY CHARGES INTO POSTSEASON
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The final week of the regular season saw a lot of great rivalry matchups across the network. The Steel Valley Conference didn’t skip out on that either as all four teams were in action against one another. Mooney and Ursuline fought tooth and nail in the Holy War and Chaney and East met in the Youngstown City Classic at Rayen Field. The Cowboys came in with a near perfect season and a top-four spot in the postseason on the line and the Golden Bears came in with a singular win on the season coming via a Mooney forfeit earlier in the season. The postseason was still in reach if East could pull of the week 10 upset.
CARDINALS FLY INTO NEXT ROUND
CHARDON OH- Canfield had a battle on their hands in the sectional final of their district bracket. They were lined up with a talented Perry Pirates team. The Cardinals had enough steam to push to a four set victory to advance in the tournament. The Cardinals offense was very balanced,...
EDISON FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH MIKE COLLOPY
RICHMOND OH- The Edison Wildcats have been a team with quite the story over the course of the past few seasons. A team that in 2019 was in a rebuilding point in their program. Going 0-10 in the regular season and going through rough waters during the campaign. In the odd 2020 COVID season, The Wildcats captured four victories, walking away with a well-improved record of 4-6. By 2021, Edison was in position to compete, winning seven games in the regular season and punching their ticket to the playoff as the #9. Dropping their playoff matchup to Manchester in 2021, questions remained in The Wildcat program became “how do they get better from here?”
URSULINE OWNS THE NIGHT; HOLDS OFF MOONEY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- There’s not much that Ursuline can do these days that they haven’t done before. Last night was not one of those nights, as the Irish did defeat Cardinal Mooney for the fourth consecutive time- a feat that had not been accomplished in the nearly seven decades leading up to this year’s matchup by a final score of 13-7.
RAIDERS SEASON STAYS ALIVE
MENTOR OH- South Range has been the upset team of the district so far this season. The 11th seeded Raiders beat a higher seeded opponent for the second straight night beating the 8 seed LaBrae in straight sets. (25-15 25-10 25-23) The Raiders were led on offense by Maria Primavera...
GARFIELD RESPONDS WITH CRUCIAL WIN
GARRETTSVILLE, OH- As we wrap up the regular season and get ready for postseason football, matchups in week 10 are always the most fun to watch. Garfield and Liberty faced off Friday night in a rematch from last season as the G-Men were looking to keep this season’s week 10 game more in their hands. Both teams started off hot with opening scores, but Garfield’s power would be too much for the Leopards as the G-Men walked away with a 56-27 victory.
CLIPPERS END THE SEASON WITH THREE STRAIGHT WINS
COLUMBIANA, OH- After having a tough season, it is always a great feeling to close out the regular season with a victory over a conference rival. For Columbiana, not only did they finish off with a win against Lisbon Friday night, they capped the season off with a 3-game winning streak. Although the Blue Devils struck first, the Clippers fought back in the second and third quarters to score twice in each to ultimately come away with a 27-6 victory over Lisbon.
NOT DONE YET: SOUTH RANGE RED HOT HEADED TO WEEK 11
HUBBARD, OH- In what has become rivalry week for the Northeast 8 Conference, Hubbard and South Range locked horns again, and while the Eagles’ stout defense slowed down the high-octane offense, it could not stop the Raiders from earning another NE8 Crown with a 28-0 final tally to finish out another 10-0 season.
THE JOURNEY OF ORTIZ
CANFIELD, OH- Senior tailback Caleb Ortiz sat down at Cocca’s Pizza to discuss his high school journey. Ortiz grew up in the northeastern Ohio area, until moving down south to the sunshine state of Florida when he was in sixth grade. Ortiz then moved back to Canfield for high school and has rejoined the Canfield football team for his senior season. He talks about falling back in love with the game, some teammates he has leaned on since arriving back, and his overall experience in Canfield. Check out this player profile brought to you by:
RAMS BROOM BROOKFIELD
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The MVAC Scarlett tier champion Mineral Ridge Rams started their road to a district championship on Wednesday as they hosted Brookfield. They swept the Warriors to end the regular season, and swept them to open the tournament as well. (25-21 25-19 25-12) The Rams were led by...
CAMPBELL VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH TYLER ALLEN
CAMPBELL OH- It has been a productive regular season for the Campbell Red Devils volleyball team. This is not the team of the past years. Last year they won their first tournament game in program history, and they’ve used that momentum to build in 2022 to a 14 win season. Now they head in to tournament time playing a familiar opponent. The Devils are squared up with United who they knocked out of last year’s tournament. The Eagles and Devils matchup on Wednesday at Garrettsville Garfield.
CRESTVIEW VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH ALISHA AUER
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview didn’t miss a beat this season. Coming off a season where they were one of the most dominant programs around, they continued to roll in 2022. The Rebels finished with a 20-2 record on the year, and completed yet another MVAC championship. They didn’t lose a set inside of the conference. They lost 2 of their last 4 games though, raising some eye brows. But coach Auer didn’t panic, and neither did her team. They went right back to practice and are ready for a big tournament run. Crestview will play Waterloo in the sectional final on Thursday at 6:00.
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
RESERVE HAS NO RUST AFTER FIRST ROUND BYE
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve is the top seed in their district bracket. They elected to take a bye straight in to the sectional final. There was no rust from the time off as the Blue Devils swiftly swept Windham to punch a ticket to the district semifinal. (25-10 25-13 25-7)
