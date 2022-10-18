ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Jody Mcbride
4d ago

I wish Pasco and really all of Florida was not growing so fast. like Joni Mitchell sings they paved Paradise and put up a parking lot.

TheBSisBlinding
4d ago

A Tale of Two Pascos: the haves and the have nots. Money, tax breaks and zoning reversals to developers of new $500K+ communities while established parts of Pasco ignored. Crime on the rise, homelessness exploding, can't even build sidewalks for students to walk home from school on due to cuts in historcal courtesy bus rides.Sure lets keep building and push for overcrowding.

Guest
4d ago

This guy has been in politics too long. You are taxing out the natives of this county and state and you are blind to it.

irvineweekly.com

Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Early voting locations announced for Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting locations in Pasco County for the 2022 general election have been announced by Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley on Wednesday. The early voting period is Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL

