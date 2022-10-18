Read full article on original website
Jody Mcbride
4d ago
I wish Pasco and really all of Florida was not growing so fast. like Joni Mitchell sings they paved Paradise and put up a parking lot.
Reply(1)
5
TheBSisBlinding
4d ago
A Tale of Two Pascos: the haves and the have nots. Money, tax breaks and zoning reversals to developers of new $500K+ communities while established parts of Pasco ignored. Crime on the rise, homelessness exploding, can't even build sidewalks for students to walk home from school on due to cuts in historcal courtesy bus rides.Sure lets keep building and push for overcrowding.
Reply
4
Guest
4d ago
This guy has been in politics too long. You are taxing out the natives of this county and state and you are blind to it.
Reply
4
Related
irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Complaints mount against boat dock company for not delivering
Nearly two dozen homeowners say they forked over tens of thousands of dollars for boat docks and lifts they never got from AVCO Marine Construction in Hudson.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Bay News 9
Early voting locations announced for Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting locations in Pasco County for the 2022 general election have been announced by Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley on Wednesday. The early voting period is Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The...
usf.edu
A half-cent sales tax proposal aims to fix Hernando's transportation and recreation woes
Hernando County residents will vote on a half-cent sales tax referendum during the No. 8 general election. If passed, the majority of the tax would be spent on improving transportation infrastructure in the county, while the remainder would go toward expanding and maintaining parks and recreation areas. The tax would...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County schools set to receive $17.1 million from the state
TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that $200 million had been allocated in the state’s budget for the “Florida School Recognition Program.”. $200 million has been allocated in Florida's budget for schools that maintained an "A" grade or moved up a letter grade. Schools...
Tampa Bay mom frustrated with son’s late arrival amid school bus driver shortage
One Tampa Bay mom is frustrated to see her son late to school every day, missing first period.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
Polk County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 2.7 million people
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his detectives recently seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl. That amounts to enough of the drug to kill 2.7 million people. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said two kilos of the fentanyl were concealed...
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
Arrested daycare worker had 34-year history of complaints
LARGO, Fla. — There are questions and concerns about why a Florida childcare worker was allowed to stay on the job after 10 Tampa Bay uncovered dozens of complaints over more than three decades. Rebecca Bird was arrested in July and charged with child abuse after she was caught...
pasconewsonline.com
Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Clearwater police find missing woman
Clearwater police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Thursday.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Comments / 5