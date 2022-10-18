Read full article on original website
Ultimate Pumpkin Patch & Fall Farm Guide for Illinois, Indiana & Kentucky
Fall means something different to each of us. For some, it is all about the hayrides and apple cider. For others, it's the pumpkin patches and corn mazes. And for still others, there's the fun of taking the kids for a day of outdoor farm adventure. It Starts With The...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
Granted Evansville Recruiting Adventure Seekers In Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois to go ‘OVER THE EDGE’
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 29, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community.
Haunt With a Heart: Tennessee Is Home to a Paranormal Convention That Helps Rescue Animals
Something about me, is I'm always down for a good ghost story. If something weird happened in your house, I want to hear about it. If there's an old building that is haunted by an old lady with a grudge against cats. I want to hear about it. I love the stories behind hauntings. I've found many ghost stories stem from true history. Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, so when I heard of a paranormal convention with an emphasis on history, I knew that sounded right up my alley!
This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Illinois, Indiana, & Kentucky
There have been a lot of shows throughout the history of television. A few of them have been set in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, but which ones are the most famous? Do you think you know?. Do you ever just watch a television show simply because it is set in...
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE #2]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions were held on Saturday, October 15, and a bunch of Southern Indiana bands advanced to the Semi-State competition which is coming up on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky
Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?
I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween
The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
Will 2022 Be The Year Indiana Makes Daylight Saving Time Permanent?
The weather is getting cooler, and the days are getting shorter. Here in Southern Indiana, that is also a sign that it is almost time to 'Fall Back'. I have never understood the concept of losing an hour, and then gaining it back in the next season. That's probably because I was not alive in 1918. The Germans thought it would be a good idea to extend the hours of daylight during the war. They could save on fuel power this way. The United States decide to do the same thing. But, after World War I, it was up to each state.
The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story
Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
6 Surprising Exotic Animals You Can Own as Pets in Kentucky
As a child, I considered an "exotic" pet to be anything that wasn't a dog or a cat. Before I was born, my dad had a pet duck named Patrick. I thought that was weird but cool. Later, Mom and Dad bought us a couple of ducklings and I thought THAT was exotic. They caught colds and died. No more ducks.
Kentucky Campgrounds and State Parks With Halloween Activities
Whether you camp by way of a tent, RV or cabin rental autumn makes for a great time of year for a weekend camping trip. The foliage is turning beautiful colors as the last hurrah before the barren cold months of winter and temperatures have started to drop. I have discovered several state campgrounds offering fun Halloween activities for campers during October leading up to Halloween Day itself.
