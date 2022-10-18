ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
untappedcities.com

The Origins of the Names of 10 Famous NYC Buildings

Over the years, developers have named buildings after historic references, lofty aspirations, and even their own family names. From “Empire State” to “Chrysler” to “World Trade Center,” the names of New York City buildings can be just as iconic as their physical appearance. Not only do these monikers shed light on a building’s history, but they also provide a glimpse into its function and character. Here, we look back at 10 iconic buildings in New York City and how they got their unique names.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
MANHATTAN, NY
Pitchfork

The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space

Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?

There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Is Off to a Killer Start

It's Serial Killer Fall.The year is 1981, and all is not well on the streets of New York City. American Horror Story: NYC, whose plot aside from location has been kept entirely under wraps, begins with a pile of trash lining a nighttime city street, a common enough sight even in today's New York, and a symbolic gesture hinting at what's in store for the eleventh season of Ryan Murphy's improbably successful horror anthology. This is an underworld story, one of death and desire amid the city's castoffs during a particularly punishing period of time.Wednesday's premiere was two episodes long,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says

A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows

NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy