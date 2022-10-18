Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
untappedcities.com
The Origins of the Names of 10 Famous NYC Buildings
Over the years, developers have named buildings after historic references, lofty aspirations, and even their own family names. From “Empire State” to “Chrysler” to “World Trade Center,” the names of New York City buildings can be just as iconic as their physical appearance. Not only do these monikers shed light on a building’s history, but they also provide a glimpse into its function and character. Here, we look back at 10 iconic buildings in New York City and how they got their unique names.
Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Why Some Would Rather Live in Tiny Apartments Than Move from Manhattan
With some of the most expensive rent in the world, Manhattan gives new meaning to "you get what you pay for."(Nicolás Boullosa/Flickr) Dorm-sized apartments once again show why NYC is nation's most expensive city.
Apartment Therapy
See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
westchestermagazine.com
Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?
There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Follows Ghostface Killah By Launching Coffee Company With His Father & Son
Jadakiss is following in the footsteps of his New York brethren Ghostface Killah and launching his own coffee brand called Kiss Café with his son and father. The Yonkers, New York native shared the news on his Instagram page with a video showing himself, his son Jaewon Phillips and his dad Bob Phillips getting ready for a photo shoot to promote the new brand.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Times Square Applebee’s evicted and ordered to pay $7M in overdue rent
The Applebee’s in Times Square has been ordered to vacate the premises and pay nearly $7 million in overdue rent. The decision was handed down Monday by a New York Supreme Court judge. The restaurant at 234 W. 42nd St. is operated by franchisee Apple Metro and has been...
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Is Off to a Killer Start
It's Serial Killer Fall.The year is 1981, and all is not well on the streets of New York City. American Horror Story: NYC, whose plot aside from location has been kept entirely under wraps, begins with a pile of trash lining a nighttime city street, a common enough sight even in today's New York, and a symbolic gesture hinting at what's in store for the eleventh season of Ryan Murphy's improbably successful horror anthology. This is an underworld story, one of death and desire amid the city's castoffs during a particularly punishing period of time.Wednesday's premiere was two episodes long,...
Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says
A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
fox5ny.com
NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows
NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design
REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People
Carlos lived in a sewer in the Freedom Tunnel in New York City. He is what many consider one of the mole people - a name given to the homeless who live in the tunnels beneath New York. via Erik K Swanson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
Nearly 300 Animals Rescued From Disgusting New York Home
According to a report by Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 NY, nearly 300 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a New York home that was infested with cockroaches, mites and lice. According to the report, 51-year-old Karin Keyes was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty...
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
