FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
dayton.com
10 coffee shops you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, Oct. 28, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area coffee shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 20-23
You may be looking for an event or something fun to do with the whole family, so check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 20-23.
dayton.com
Photographer’s talent ‘was extraordinary’
The gallery walls of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will provide a natural backdrop for the fine art and journalistic photography of Jim Witmer, an Ohio native whose images were published in newspapers and publications worldwide. The work, interests and life of Witmer, who died in fall 2020 at age 61,...
City of Springfield to hold halloween costume contest; How to enter your child
The City of Springfield is holding a kids halloween costume contest this spooky season, according to the City of Springfield, Ohio- Governments’ social media page. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, Oct. 31., the city spokesperson said. To enter the contest, participants must like the...
dayton.com
Michelle’s story: Leaning on loved ones
Self-discovery part of Dayton woman’s journey. Dayton resident Michelle Davis has hit the two-year mark since her breast cancer diagnosis, and her bright spirit and positive attitude have naturally made her an outspoken advocate. “I constantly tell my family and friends to check themselves, both in the shower and...
dayton.com
Pickle soup, hula hoops among unique dishes at Blind Bob’s in downtown Dayton
A family-owned tavern in Dayton’s Oregon District has several unique appetizers and dishes customers can’t get anywhere else. In fact, Blind Bob’s pickle soup and hula hoops were shared by some of our readers as what they consider to be Dayton’s signature food. “For it being...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
dayton.com
FALL HIKING: Your guide to various trails across the Dayton area
Enjoy the fall color show at locations throughout the region. The sights and sounds of fall hiking are unmatched as sun streams through a colorful canopy overhead and leaves crunch with each footstep. “Fall is my absolute favorite time to hike,” said Jordan Hart, Five Rivers MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator....
Funds awarded to local cemeteries for improvements
Three cemeteries in the Miami Valley will benefit from $104,000 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 44 cemeteries in Ohio. Cedarville North Cemetery in Cedarville Township recieved $2,500 to upgrade cemetery records software, Lower Miami Cemetery in Jefferson Township recieved...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana father needs living liver donor
Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half. “Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”
