How privacy policies have spread

By Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

In 2004, California passed the first state privacy law, the California Online Privacy Protection Act . This legislation requires companies that collect personally identifiable information to provide a privacy policy that is not only conspicuously accessible but also meets specific requirements, such as listing third parties and providing customers a period of time to review and alter their privacy settings to change what data is allowed to be collected. While privacy policies were around before CalOPPA, it marked a turning point in making them front and center in online life. After CalOPPA, websites could no longer hide their privacy policies deep in their websites. This law is one of the drivers behind the increased number of privacy policies to which the average person must agree. Another is the rise of the Internet of Things.

As more companies add smart connectivity features to their devices—like that new family scale—they're now required to provide a privacy policy. And since CalOPPA requires that policy to be front and center, people are seeing them more and more often. To put this in perspective, the number of connected smart devices grew by more than 7.5 billion between 2015 and 2020, according to IoT Analytics . And while not every one of them requires agreeing to a privacy policy, many do. As the number of devices collecting data rises along with the number of data breaches targeting the information they collect, states have reevaluated the protections citizens need.

