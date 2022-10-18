Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
MORE RECORDS FALL AS REBELS GO ON TO DISTRICTS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview Volleyball has seen a lot of records fall this season as they have stormed to a 20-2 record. In their sectional final against Waterloo on Thursday night they saw another record broken as Abbey Emch eclipsed the most kills any Rebel has had in a season. Emch now sits at 367 kills. The previous record was held by MacKenzie Daub at 362. The Rebels swept their way to victory. (25-4 25-3 25-3)
Beaver, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
ysnlive.com
SEBRING STUNS BLUE JAYS IN SECTIONAL FINAL
NORTH JACKSON OH- The seeding told you it was going to be a good game on Thursday night as twelfth seeded Sebring matched up with eleventh seeded Jackson Milton. But Sebring was not in the mood for a tightly contested thriller, and they ran away with the match in sweeping fashion. (25-11 25-15 26-24)
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS FLY INTO NEXT ROUND
CHARDON OH- Canfield had a battle on their hands in the sectional final of their district bracket. They were lined up with a talented Perry Pirates team. The Cardinals had enough steam to push to a four set victory to advance in the tournament. The Cardinals offense was very balanced,...
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW DOESN’T FALTER TO CONFERENCE FOE
COLUMBIANA OH- They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. That is exactly what Lakeview would have to do if they wanted a trip to the district semifinals. The Bulldogs didn’t waiver an inch as they swept Poland for the third time this season to advance. (25-13 25-15 25-9)
Local high school football game canceled
East Palestine High School has announced that Saturday's high school football road game against Valley Christian has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Two local teams that can win their way into the playoffs Friday
For these two Valley teams, a win Friday can clinch a spot in the OHSAA playoffs.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD PACKS THEIR BAGS FOR DISTRICTS
GIRARD OH- Girard finished their final home match of the year in style on Thursday night. The top seeded Indians had no trouble sweeping the conference rival Niles for the third time this season. (25-11 25-12 25-11) Lauren Pallone held the lead in kills for the offense. She finished with...
Valley Christian makes history after final game gets canceled
Valley finishes a season unbeaten for the first time in school history after their final game against East Palestine was cancelled
Former Boardman coach bound for Hall of Fame
Former Boardman swim coach Terry O’Halloran is being inducted into the Ohio High School State Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
WFMJ.com
Football: East Palestine cancels last football game
East Palestine has cancelled its final football game against Valley Christian due to a lack of injuries. The Bulldogs were hit by a rash of injuries especially the last three weeks. Valley Christian is actively looking to find an opponet.
ysnlive.com
RAMS BROOM BROOKFIELD
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The MVAC Scarlett tier champion Mineral Ridge Rams started their road to a district championship on Wednesday as they hosted Brookfield. They swept the Warriors to end the regular season, and swept them to open the tournament as well. (25-21 25-19 25-12) The Rams were led by...
ysnlive.com
TIGERS LOCKED IN TO DISTRICTS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield held strong in the rain and cold with very muddy field conditions Wednesday night as they knocked Pymatuning Valley out of the Division 3 Soccer Tournament. The Tigers Maddie Page put the team up with her first goal with 15 minutes left in the first half....
Grieving family demands answers after brawl at Ohio high school football game
A high school football game ends with a large fight, police deploying pepper spray and an already grieving family demanding answers.
ysnlive.com
THE JOURNEY OF ORTIZ
CANFIELD, OH- Senior tailback Caleb Ortiz sat down at Cocca’s Pizza to discuss his high school journey. Ortiz grew up in the northeastern Ohio area, until moving down south to the sunshine state of Florida when he was in sixth grade. Ortiz then moved back to Canfield for high school and has rejoined the Canfield football team for his senior season. He talks about falling back in love with the game, some teammates he has leaned on since arriving back, and his overall experience in Canfield. Check out this player profile brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
INDIANS CRUISE BY CHANEY
GIRARD OH- Girard was voted the top seed in their district this season after an impressive regular season. As the calendar turns in to tournament time the Indians have to go earn that top seed. They got their journey started with a quick sweep of Chaney in the sectional semifinals. (25-7 25-3 25-7)
Farm and Dairy
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool
Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere
The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL SWEEPS PAST THE EAGLES
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Campbell was not phased by the start of tournament time. They got right to work on Wednesday night as they played United on a neutral court in Garfield. The Red Devils were able to get in and get out with a sweep of the Eagles to move on to the next round. (25-14 25-18 25-16)
