ysnlive.com
CARDINALS FLY INTO NEXT ROUND
CHARDON OH- Canfield had a battle on their hands in the sectional final of their district bracket. They were lined up with a talented Perry Pirates team. The Cardinals had enough steam to push to a four set victory to advance in the tournament. The Cardinals offense was very balanced,...
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- Do not look now, but The Struthers Wildcats have clawed their way back into the playoffs! Following a near-detrimental 1-4 start to the regular season that included two overtime losses, things were looking bleak for Struthers faithful. However, an emphatic 41-3 victory at home against Lakeview got The Cats right back on track. Collecting big conference wins against Jefferson, Niles and Girard in the weeks to follow, The Wildcats have now rattled off four straight wins to get themselves to 5-4 on the year.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS LOCKED IN TO DISTRICTS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield held strong in the rain and cold with very muddy field conditions Wednesday night as they knocked Pymatuning Valley out of the Division 3 Soccer Tournament. The Tigers Maddie Page put the team up with her first goal with 15 minutes left in the first half....
ysnlive.com
RAMS BROOM BROOKFIELD
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The MVAC Scarlett tier champion Mineral Ridge Rams started their road to a district championship on Wednesday as they hosted Brookfield. They swept the Warriors to end the regular season, and swept them to open the tournament as well. (25-21 25-19 25-12) The Rams were led by...
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW DOESN’T FALTER TO CONFERENCE FOE
COLUMBIANA OH- They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. That is exactly what Lakeview would have to do if they wanted a trip to the district semifinals. The Bulldogs didn’t waiver an inch as they swept Poland for the third time this season to advance. (25-13 25-15 25-9)
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL SWEEPS PAST THE EAGLES
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Campbell was not phased by the start of tournament time. They got right to work on Wednesday night as they played United on a neutral court in Garfield. The Red Devils were able to get in and get out with a sweep of the Eagles to move on to the next round. (25-14 25-18 25-16)
ysnlive.com
SEBRING STUNS BLUE JAYS IN SECTIONAL FINAL
NORTH JACKSON OH- The seeding told you it was going to be a good game on Thursday night as twelfth seeded Sebring matched up with eleventh seeded Jackson Milton. But Sebring was not in the mood for a tightly contested thriller, and they ran away with the match in sweeping fashion. (25-11 25-15 26-24)
ysnlive.com
SOUTH RANGE VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TJ IRONS
CANFIELD OH- South Range has definitely had an up and down season. They have show perseverance through the tough times to not let things spiral out of control. That is a testament to the leadership of the team. They have finished the season rolling on all cylinders and they carried that momentum in to round 1 of the Division III Medina district. The Raiders opened their run on the road against Columbiana. They shocked the Clippers in an upset victory to advance to the sectional final. The Raiders will play LaBrae on Thursday at Mentor Lake Catholic.
ysnlive.com
CICCARELLI CALLS THE SHOTS
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Not many players can master the Long Snapper position on the football field, but not many players are like Tyson Ciccarelli. Ciccarelli has been at the lead for one of the best Special Teams units in the area. The Falcons will host the Warren G. Harding Raiders to close out the regular season, which will be Senior Night for Tyson and the other phenomenal seniors.
ysnlive.com
CAPTAIN CROOM
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The 2022 high school football regular season will conclude this week across the state of Ohio, and the Austintown Fitch Falcons will honor their seniors on Friday night against the Warren G. Harding Raiders. Arthur Croom, a multi-sport athlete at Fitch, has been a vocal leader for the Falcons on-and-off the. field this season, and will once again try to help guide his squad towards victory.
ysnlive.com
INDIANS CRUISE BY CHANEY
GIRARD OH- Girard was voted the top seed in their district this season after an impressive regular season. As the calendar turns in to tournament time the Indians have to go earn that top seed. They got their journey started with a quick sweep of Chaney in the sectional semifinals. (25-7 25-3 25-7)
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH TYLER ALLEN
CAMPBELL OH- It has been a productive regular season for the Campbell Red Devils volleyball team. This is not the team of the past years. Last year they won their first tournament game in program history, and they’ve used that momentum to build in 2022 to a 14 win season. Now they head in to tournament time playing a familiar opponent. The Devils are squared up with United who they knocked out of last year’s tournament. The Eagles and Devils matchup on Wednesday at Garrettsville Garfield.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH KRISTA NESBITT
CANFIELD OH- The tournament always brings a sense of urgency to locker rooms. That is especially true for Canfield. Their roster is full of seniors who simply don’t want to say goodbye to their season. They’ve spent all year sharpening their skills against a brutal schedule. Canfield may have dropped down to division 2, but their schedule still reflects that of a division 1 school. That schedule has zero easy wins on it. The Cardinals have brought an energetic drive to their practices leading up to tournament time. They got their first round win over Ravenna and now look forward to a game against Perry. That will be Thursday at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE HAS NO RUST AFTER FIRST ROUND BYE
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve is the top seed in their district bracket. They elected to take a bye straight in to the sectional final. There was no rust from the time off as the Blue Devils swiftly swept Windham to punch a ticket to the district semifinal. (25-10 25-13 25-7)
ysnlive.com
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER WITH MIKE POLDER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – It’s Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season, and the Austintown Fitch Falcons are coming into this week off a hard-fought 42-20 victory over Boardman a week ago. This week is a very familiar opponent for the Falcons in the Warren G. Harding Raiders. Fitch has faced Harding four times in the last two years, with each season featuring a regular season meeting and then one in the playoffs. The Raiders boast a 2-7 record this season, but the Falcons understand that this will be no easy game to close out the regular season.
ysnlive.com
RAY COMMITS TO PLAY AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE
AUSTINTOWN OH- Ayla Ray was one of the most electric softball players in the area in 2021. After following that up with an impressive summer travel season, Ayla has found a home to end her recruitment. Ray has officially made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.
ysnlive.com
MORE RECORDS FALL AS REBELS GO ON TO DISTRICTS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview Volleyball has seen a lot of records fall this season as they have stormed to a 20-2 record. In their sectional final against Waterloo on Thursday night they saw another record broken as Abbey Emch eclipsed the most kills any Rebel has had in a season. Emch now sits at 367 kills. The previous record was held by MacKenzie Daub at 362. The Rebels swept their way to victory. (25-4 25-3 25-3)
ysnlive.com
BENSON TO BE A TERRAPIN
LOUISVILLE OH- If you watched Louisville softball over the last two seasons you would quickly discover that there’s something special on their roster. Matti Benson made her name known as one of the best softball players in the area, and in Louisville’s program history. After an impressive 2022 spring, and a productive summer in travel ball, Benson has found a future home at the next level. Benson will be heading to the Big Ten to be a Maryland Terrapin. Benson was highly recruited this off-season being seen on college visits at tons of power five programs. In the end it was Maryland that made the biggest impact, and that’s where she will continue her athletic and academic career. Benson was ranked 27th in the class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball.
ysnlive.com
THE JOURNEY OF ORTIZ
CANFIELD, OH- Senior tailback Caleb Ortiz sat down at Cocca’s Pizza to discuss his high school journey. Ortiz grew up in the northeastern Ohio area, until moving down south to the sunshine state of Florida when he was in sixth grade. Ortiz then moved back to Canfield for high school and has rejoined the Canfield football team for his senior season. He talks about falling back in love with the game, some teammates he has leaned on since arriving back, and his overall experience in Canfield. Check out this player profile brought to you by:
