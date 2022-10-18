CANFIELD OH- The tournament always brings a sense of urgency to locker rooms. That is especially true for Canfield. Their roster is full of seniors who simply don’t want to say goodbye to their season. They’ve spent all year sharpening their skills against a brutal schedule. Canfield may have dropped down to division 2, but their schedule still reflects that of a division 1 school. That schedule has zero easy wins on it. The Cardinals have brought an energetic drive to their practices leading up to tournament time. They got their first round win over Ravenna and now look forward to a game against Perry. That will be Thursday at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO