October 19-23 San Diego International Film Festival. The San Diego International Film Festival celebrates the best of film with several events, parties, and panels. This includes Thursday’s Night of the Stars Tribute at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center where several of the film industry’s most acclaimed actors and directors will be honored and Sunday’s “Culinary Cinema” where screen and cuisine will be paired to perfection. Screenings will be held at AMC UTC 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily where studio and independent features, documentaries and short films will be featured, many of which will be followed by snacks, cocktails and conversations. For anyone who can’t attend in-person, all the films from the screenings can also be viewed virtually with a 5 day digital pass. | 4425 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO