Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
localemagazine.com
These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs
Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
San Diego weekly Reader
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”
He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego: October 20-23
October 19-23 San Diego International Film Festival. The San Diego International Film Festival celebrates the best of film with several events, parties, and panels. This includes Thursday’s Night of the Stars Tribute at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center where several of the film industry’s most acclaimed actors and directors will be honored and Sunday’s “Culinary Cinema” where screen and cuisine will be paired to perfection. Screenings will be held at AMC UTC 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily where studio and independent features, documentaries and short films will be featured, many of which will be followed by snacks, cocktails and conversations. For anyone who can’t attend in-person, all the films from the screenings can also be viewed virtually with a 5 day digital pass. | 4425 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla.
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe
Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
4kids.com
Best Places to Trick or Treat in San Diego with Kids
Spruce up your little ghouls and goblins for the spookiest and creepiest trick or treat events in San Diego this Halloween season!. The spirits come alive in San Diego as your little ghouls and goblins pull out all the stops at slightly terrifying events to celebrate Halloween. For kids, dressing up in their spookiest and silliest costumes and collecting bountiful candies and goodies highlight the spooky holiday. Get ready to trick or treat in San Diego and enjoy the frightfully frenzy events and activities for the whole family!
Eater
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley
Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
News 8 KFMB
Oceanside looking to open a dog beach
Oceanside is looking into opening a dog beach. It would be the 5th in San Diego County.
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online
The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
Coast News
Project Wildlife celebrates 50 years
This fall, San Diego Humane Society is celebrating Project Wildlife’s 50th anniversary. For five decades, this essential program has served as our region’s safety net for wild animals in need. Since its founding, Project Wildlife has rescued and cared for hundreds of thousands of injured, orphaned or sick...
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Lagoon Marina Day Trip – Visit Snug Harbor
Carlsbad Lagoon Marina is a one-stop destination for all things fun to do on a day out on the water. Three stunning lagoons covering over 1000 acres are in Carlsbad, Aqua Hedionda, Batiquitos, and Buena Vista. Water sports are only allowed at Aqua Hedionda Lagoon. The Snug Harbor Marina sits...
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
Ex-owner of rundown San Ysidro property fined by city
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000.
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
Comments / 0