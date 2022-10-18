ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

San Diego Business Journal

Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs

Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”

He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego: October 20-23

October 19-23 San Diego International Film Festival. The San Diego International Film Festival celebrates the best of film with several events, parties, and panels. This includes Thursday’s Night of the Stars Tribute at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center where several of the film industry’s most acclaimed actors and directors will be honored and Sunday’s “Culinary Cinema” where screen and cuisine will be paired to perfection. Screenings will be held at AMC UTC 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily where studio and independent features, documentaries and short films will be featured, many of which will be followed by snacks, cocktails and conversations. For anyone who can’t attend in-person, all the films from the screenings can also be viewed virtually with a 5 day digital pass. | 4425 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe

Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
4kids.com

Best Places to Trick or Treat in San Diego with Kids

Spruce up your little ghouls and goblins for the spookiest and creepiest trick or treat events in San Diego this Halloween season!. The spirits come alive in San Diego as your little ghouls and goblins pull out all the stops at slightly terrifying events to celebrate Halloween. For kids, dressing up in their spookiest and silliest costumes and collecting bountiful candies and goodies highlight the spooky holiday. Get ready to trick or treat in San Diego and enjoy the frightfully frenzy events and activities for the whole family!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online

The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Project Wildlife celebrates 50 years

This fall, San Diego Humane Society is celebrating Project Wildlife’s 50th anniversary. For five decades, this essential program has served as our region’s safety net for wild animals in need. Since its founding, Project Wildlife has rescued and cared for hundreds of thousands of injured, orphaned or sick...
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Carlsbad Lagoon Marina Day Trip – Visit Snug Harbor

Carlsbad Lagoon Marina is a one-stop destination for all things fun to do on a day out on the water. Three stunning lagoons covering over 1000 acres are in Carlsbad, Aqua Hedionda, Batiquitos, and Buena Vista. Water sports are only allowed at Aqua Hedionda Lagoon. The Snug Harbor Marina sits...
CARLSBAD, CA

