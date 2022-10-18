Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake ends strong, earns a No. 2 seed in Class 6A playoffs
Is the Prior Lake football team ready for the Class 6A playoffs?. The No. 10-ranked Lakers sure looked like it in their final regular season game Oct. 20 with a convincing 57-7 win at Park. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville heads into Class 6A playoffs with three straight defeats
The Burnsville football team's three wins in the regular season are as many as the program has had in the previous three years combined. The Blaze was 3-2 through five games, but finished with three straight losses before the Class 6A playoffs, including a 34-7 home setback to No. 2-ranked Rosemount Oct. 19.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee denied top seed, limps into playoffs with home loss
The Shakopee football team let the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAAAAA slip away Oct. 20. Eagan kicked a 30-yard field as time expired for a 23-21 upset win over the Sabers in the final regular season game. It was the second straight loss for the seventh-ranked Shakopee.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan gridders take five victories into the Section 2AAAA playoffs
Can the Jordan football team make a long playoff run in Section 2AAAA?. The Hubmen ended the regular season Oct. 19 with a 33-13 win at Tri-City United. Senior quarterback Gavin Lloyd led the way with 209 yards passing and three touchdowns.
swnewsmedia.com
Cal's longtime owners step away
It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
swnewsmedia.com
Student of the month
The September 2022 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Braydon Weiland. Braydon is currently in eighth grade at Shakopee Area Catholic School. His “awesome” parents Julie and Jim, along with siblings and pet Golden Retriever, are tremendously proud of him. The Shakopee Area Catholic Staff had this...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Oct. 22, 2022
The noise of hammer and saw indicates that Shakopee has not yet put on the finishing touches for the winter. New roofs are going on the residences of A. M. Strunk and John Goenen, while a new barn is assuming shape at Max Schoell’s. 100 YEARS AGO. From the...
swnewsmedia.com
Construction begins on new Bravis, Badger Hill joint site in Canterbury Commons
Construction on a new Canterbury Commons development kicked off Monday afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration. Local brewery and taproom Badger Hill Brewing and family-owned, authentic Mexican restaurant Bravis Modern Street Food are relocating to this new location and will be sharing the building space. The brewery and restaurant are being designed by RSP Architects and built by Greystone Construction.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Oct. 10-17
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 10-17. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 15: A...
swnewsmedia.com
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Shakopee Mayor candidate Matt Lehman
Name/Age: Matt Lehman, 57. I was born and raised in Shakopee, and I am a lifelong resident. Address: 815 8th Ave. E., Shakopee. Family: Married to wife Rena of 33 years, we have two sons, Dan and Butch. Dan is married to Ashley, and they have given us two wonderful grandkids. Our children, grandchildren, and parents also reside in Shakopee, giving me a unique understanding of the lifecycle issues.
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: Hocevar is experienced, dedicated
Many people do not understand what the County Attorney and the County Attorney’s Office does. One of the major roles of the County Attorney’s Office is to prosecute crimes. In addition to criminal prosecution, the County Attorney does many other things such as overseeing the Civil Division in the office which handles Civil Litigation, Contracts, Employment issues, Real Property, Child Protection, Child Support, Civil Commitment, Forfeitures and provides legal advice to elected and appointed officials regarding questions that arise in the day-to-day work of the County.
