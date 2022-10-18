SKOKIE - Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is again boosting the work of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie on social media. Stone, famous for playing glamorous, strong female leads in movies such as “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall,” “Catwoman” and “Casino,” posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts a photo of herself on the museum’s grounds with the caption “Be a kind neighbor; Stand up.” The tweet contains a link to the museum’s website page that accepts donations; that page also contains a photo of Stone.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO