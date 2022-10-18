ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 3 cents at $8.4650 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 6.75 cents at $6.8375 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 10.50 cents at $3.77 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 24.25 cents at 13.9050 a bushel.
BC-Merc Table

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. No open contracts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Chicago police officer who shot and killed Adam Toledo faces firing

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo during a foot chase in 2021 is facing firing after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability concluded the shooting violated department policy. COPA’s findings against Officer Eric Stillman were discussed Thursday night by...
Illinois man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 college students

GENEVA — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year. Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis,...
Actress Sharon Stone tweets support of Illinois Holocaust Museum

SKOKIE - Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is again boosting the work of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie on social media. Stone, famous for playing glamorous, strong female leads in movies such as “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall,” “Catwoman” and “Casino,” posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts a photo of herself on the museum’s grounds with the caption “Be a kind neighbor; Stand up.” The tweet contains a link to the museum’s website page that accepts donations; that page also contains a photo of Stone.
