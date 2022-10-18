Read full article on original website
Lakers, Clippers show they're worlds apart in first meeting of season
The juxtaposition between the two teams' state of affairs was glaring before the game even began. In the Clippers' pregame press conference Thursday, coach Tyronn Lue said that superstar Kawhi Leonard wouldn't start. It was chalked up to selflessness, what's best for both him and the team as he returns from an ACL tear.
Gobert thrives in T-wolves debut to lead 115-108 win vs. OKC
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his Minnesota debut, and the Timberwolves recovered to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Wednesday in the season opener. D'Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves, who turned a...
Will Kawhi Leonard's return finally net Clippers a championship?
It's time again for star-studded hoops in Tinseltown. And while the Los Angeles Lakers have unsurprisingly shouldered most of the city's spotlight when it comes to basketball matters, the LA Clippers are quietly seeking to supplant their arena-mates as L.A.'s hot topic. Kawhi Leonard returns to the fold for the...
No. 17 Arizona aims to keep momentum in Lloyd's 2nd season
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona is a bit of an unknown quantity, with a key returning core surrounded by talented newcomers who hope to make up for the loss of NBA talent. If it sounds familiar, that's just where the No. 17 Wildcats were heading into last season, Tommy Lloyd's first as a head coach.
Zion scores 25 points in return, Pelicans rout Nets 130-108
NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft looked fully recovered and explosive after being...
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Can the Philadelphia Eagles finish the regular season undefeated?
It’s probably too early to talk about the odds of the Philadelphia Eagles going unbeaten in the regular season. Or is it?. Let’s first talk about the next game where the Eagles are underdogs. Then we’ll talk about that whole perfect season thing. Sound good?. As Philly...
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Ole Miss-LSU
The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to play the LSU Tigers in the annual Magnolia Bowl in a key SEC West Division game Saturday. The Tigers (3-1 SEC West, 5-2 overall) lead the all-time series (which started in 1894) 64-41-4. The Rebels (3-0, 7-0) won last season's contest 31-17, snapping a five-game win streak for the Tigers in the rivalry.
Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Christian McCaffrey's time in Carolina has come to an end. The Panthers are trading the former All-Pro running back to the San Francisco 49ers, per multiple outlets. In exchange, Carolina is receiving picks in the second, third and fourth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder.
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Utah visits New Orleans after overtime win against Minnesota
Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the New Orleans Pelicans following the Jazz's 132-126 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans went 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play a season ago....
LeBron James: Lakers not 'constructed of great shooting'
The NBA season is one day old, but the Los Angeles Lakers' limitations are already apparent. Judging from LeBron James' comments, their flaws might be fatal. The Lakers were a disaster from the 3-point line in Tuesday's night 123-109 loss to the defending-champion Golden State Warriors, making just 10-of-40 attempts (25%). Afterward, James said the poor shooting was a product of how the roster was built.
'Wait and watch what he does': Zion Williamson shines in his return
NEW YORK — With 3:52 left in Wednesday night's game, the smile — yes, that smile, the one that had captivated the country and charmed stars and presidents — returned. His team's lead firmly entrenched, Zion Williamson was finally free to head for the bench. He smiled as he strutted there, and he smiled as he chest-bumped one teammate, Trey Murphy III. He smiled as he embraced another teammate, Brandon Ingram, and he smiled as a third teammate, CJ McCollum, came with his own hug, and he smiled as bounced his way around the bench, a ball of energy, just pure joy.
NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals drop Dalton, Saints on TNF
Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defending their home turf and taking down Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Saints fell...
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
If the Lions look to the future, these 5 NFL Draft propects are fits
Writing an article about potential first-round draft prospects for the Detroit Lions is going to come off like I'm writing off their season. I'm not. And though they sit at 1-4, they have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule, according to PFF, upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott under center now notwithstanding. The point is, they are a long way from being written off and are still scoring the third-most points per game in the league.
Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole as HR-heavy offense falters
HOUSTON (AP) — The Yankees’ season keeps coming down to Gerrit Cole. New York’s $324 million man will take the mound at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with New York trailing the Houston Astros 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. He beat the Guardians in the Division Series...
Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson's home debut at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 17 points in his first home game at Madison Square Garden, Immanuel Quickley bounced back from a rough opener with 20 points and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 130-106 on Friday night for their first victory of the season.
Zion Williamson amazes, Lakers stumble: What we saw in NBA's opening week
The NBA season is only a few days old, and already there has been a massive debut from Zion Williamson, a letdown from the Lakers, a meltdown from the Mavs and some new bling in the Bay. Our panel of NBA reporters — Ric Bucher, Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman...
