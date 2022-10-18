Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
iheart.com
Husband Of Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Addresses Her Death
Cory Weston, who wrestles under the name Westin Blake, shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on his verified Twitter account, having previously stepped away from social media following his wife's sudden passing earlier this month. "Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Weston wrote. "I would...
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’ in New “Jimmy Cooks” Music Video
Drake and 21 Savage are releasing an album together this week. The pair announced that Her Loss will be here on Friday (Oct. 28) in the middle of their new “Jimmy Cooks” music video, which arrived late Saturday afternoon, 21 Savage’s birthday.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhen We Were Young Festival Cancels Opening Day Due to High Wind ConcernsLizzo Says Supreme Court "Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights" With Roe v. Wade DecisionBlink-182 Reuniting Classic Lineup With Tom DeLonge for 2023 World Tour, New Single At the 1:25 mark in the Mahfuz Sultan-directed clip, the pair snuck in the title and release date for the new album. The Honestly, Nevermind track “Jimmy Cooks” (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on Degrassi: The Next Generation) is the pair’s latest collab, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 over the summer, making it Drake’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage’s second. Watch Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” video and check out the album announcement below. This story previously appeared on Billboard.com. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
iheart.com
Grandmother Gets The Last Laugh At Her Own Funeral
Gracie Perryman has gotten a lot of attention for a picture she posted to Twitter showing the card everyone was given at her grandmother’s funeral. The card includes a photo of her grandmother sticking her tongue out at the camera and a message that read “Let’s keep in touch!” on the top.
iheart.com
Ellen DeGeneres Announces Her New Series Will Be Coming To YouTube
Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to our screens, but this time on Youtube! According to E! News, the series will be called About Time For Yourself... with Ellen, and it comes just 5 months after The Ellen Show came to an end. The show will follow Ellen as finds hobbies to entertain herself while being unemployed, and will contain 8 episodes to start showing Ellen learning hobbies such as crocheting, bird watching and making cards. The series description says:
iheart.com
Olivia Wylde's Salad Dressing Recipe
It's the world's most famous salad dressing - the one that figured into the Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis/Harry Styles debacle. To recap: according to former family nanny Erika Genaro, Jason walked in on Olivia making a salad with that "special dressing" for Harry - and ended up lying under the car in an attempt to stop her from leaving the house. And the world wanted to know: what was this incredible dressing?
Comments / 0