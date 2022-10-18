ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Reaching out to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Chevrolet is under new ownership, but they are determined to maintain the community reputation they’ve built over generations. The dealership is now part of the West Herr ownership group, extending its reach from the Buffalo and Rochester markets. Sales manager E.J. Jackson...
Your Stories: More Walgreens in CNY closing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–The Your Stories Team has learned of two more Walgreens in Central New York slated to close next month. The list has now grown to four stores in our area. Walgreens would not share if more locations are scheduled to close. NewsChannel 9 has confirmed the following...
Your Stories: An update on the infant formula shortage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A recent question to the Your Stories Team is likely one on the minds of of many parents:. Do you have an update on the infant formula shortage? Do issues persist?. Earlier this year, stores had a difficult time keeping formula on shelves due to...
218 New troopers graduate under new acting superintendent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–One same day that New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen officially resigned, 218 new troopers graduated from the academy with a new acting superintendent in charge. “Today is my first day as acting superintendent and what a way to kick it off then offering a commencement...
Run a plow this winter; the NYSDOT needs you

(WSYR-TV)- The New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on October 20 that they are looking to fill hundreds of positions ahead of winter. According to the NYSDOT, applications are currently being accepted for 53-full-time positions in the NYSDOT’s fleet administration and transportation maintenance disciplines in...
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Testifying at the nation’s first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children, 17-year-old Dylan Brandt said Wednesday that his life has been transformed by the hormone therapy he’s receiving and banning the treatment in Arkansas could force his family to leave.
New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 19

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The fall colors continue to come on across Upstate New York with main places in the Finger Lakes east toward Syracuse reporting peak or near peak conditions heading into the third weekend of October. However, higher elevations closer to the Southern Tier and especially the...
PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns,...
New laws to protect domestic violence victims in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. For those in domestic violence situations, Governor Hochul recently signed five new laws to help them break away from their abuser. “Together this package of bills really allows for survivors to do just that, to be able to pursue options that really make sense for them to be able to find the pathway to safety,” said Jimmy Meaghar, Policy Director at Safe Horizon.
Median selling prices for homes in CNY rise more than 8%

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Central New York housing market has posted a median selling price increase of more than 8% through the 2022 third quarter compared to a year ago. According to the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS® (GSAR), the third-quarter home sales have increased by 5% compared...
10/21 – Friday Night Fever Highlights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Week seven of the high school football season is here and these Central New York teams are making some hot plays! If you missed any of the action, watch the video above. Class AA. Baldwinsville – 51 — Henninger – 20 West...
One dead in fatal house fire in the Town of Onondaga

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been declared dead after a fatal fire on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga on October 22. Around 1:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies as well as firefighters from the Taunton, Solvay, Fairmount and Lakeside Fire Departments responded to the call at a home between Copperfield Road and Prairieview Drive on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga.
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing family from West Michigan was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the state’s Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their home, police confirmed. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, left their...
Two men who shot at deputies have been charged

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
