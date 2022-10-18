ALBANY, N.Y. For those in domestic violence situations, Governor Hochul recently signed five new laws to help them break away from their abuser. “Together this package of bills really allows for survivors to do just that, to be able to pursue options that really make sense for them to be able to find the pathway to safety,” said Jimmy Meaghar, Policy Director at Safe Horizon.

