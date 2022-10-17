Read full article on original website
Screen Shots: Eric Staal, Amanda Provan and the San Jose Sharks
Welcome back to Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature in which we take a look at a number of different hockey topics, in a shorter form than a regular column. As always, we’ll get straight to business:. – It was nice to see veteran NHLer Eric Staal back in...
Lightning outlast Islanders for wins on back-to-back nights
TAMPA, Fla. — They were outshot and had trouble controlling the puck. They blew an early lead in the first period and almost blew a two-goal lead in the third. There were moments Saturday night when the Lightning looked like a poor imitation of the team that has won more games than any NHL franchise in the past decade.
St. Louis brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Winnipeg
St. Louis Blues (3-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-3-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Winnipeg Jets trying to build upon a three-game win streak. Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and went 14-6-6 in Central Division games last...
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson As NFL Owner in ‘Most Expensive Deal Ever’?
OCT 23 MAGIC IN VEGAS? Lakers legend Magic Johnson is reportedly looking to buy a stake in an NFL team. According to Semafor's Liz Hoffman, Magic is engaged in serious talks to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders, with a suggestion in the report that "it could be the most expensive sports deal on record."
Magic Johnson reportedly eyes Raiders ownership
LAS VEGAS — NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is reportedly in talks to acquire an ownership stake in the Raiders. Media outlet Semafor reported Friday that Johnson was putting together a group of investors in hopes of obtaining a minority stake in the NFL franchise. Raiders owner Mark...
Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener
Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket from someone else didn’t...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.
