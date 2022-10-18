ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I gave birth in an elevator — and it was all caught on security footage

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

She reached new heights on her way down.

A Brazilian woman has given birth inside her apartment building’s elevator — with the entire ordeal caught on security camera.

Déborah Bittar was at home in Anapolis late last month when she went into labor with her second child. The mom made a frantic dash to her local hospital, but only reached the elevator before delivering her daughter, Julia.

Thankfully, Bittar was accompanied by her husband, Dr. Danilo Almeida, an OB/GYN who was on hand to help with the little girl’s arrival.

Last Thursday, the doctor dad took to Instagram to share footage from the elevator’s security camera which showed the incredible birth.

“Julia’s birth happened very quickly and unusually, but it serves to understand that women know how to give birth and babies know how to BE BORN at their exact time! (even if it’s so fast!),” Almeida captioned his post.

“I don’t advocate unattended births, and I believe birth safety is a priority, but there are totally unpredictable situations,” he added. “As much as we had planned another scenario for her arrival, the atmosphere in that elevator was very peaceful and quiet, after all we were witnessing the birth of our daughter!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLhNp_0ideaLjh00
Déborah Bittar gave birth to daughter Julia in her apartment building’s elevator last month. Her husband, OB/GYN Dr Danilo Almeida, was on hand to help with the little girl’s arrival.
Instagram / @drdaniloalmeida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qu39p_0ideaLjh00
Almeida shared security camera footage from the elevator showing how he helped his wife deliver the baby on the floor of the elevator.
Instagram / @drdaniloalmeida

Almeida paid tribute to Bittar, saying he did little to help his nutritionist wife deliver their daughter.

“Déborah was amazing throughout the whole process, this birth was ALL hers!” he gushed. “My role was the same as the doorman watching on camera, just contemplating the beauty of birth!”

“Childbirth is a natural, physiological and unpredictable event — that makes it amazing!” the OB/GYN continued, before concluding: “It was beautiful. It was fast. It was exciting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C8XM_0ideaLjh00
Almeida paid tribute to Bittar, saying he did little to help his nutritionist wife deliver their daughter.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danilo Almeida (@drdaniloalmeida)

The doctor didn’t disclose exactly how long it took for Bittar to give birth, but he had his hospital bags with him at the time and was able to successfully cut the umbilical cord.

Almeida subsequently shared security camera footage from the apartment complex that showed his wife leaving the elevator with her newborn baby cradled in her arms.

“It was all very fast and incredible,” Almeida subsequently told local media, according to The Mirror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdA8l_0ideaLjh00
“It was all very fast and incredible,” Almeida subsequently told local media, according to The Mirror.
Instagram / @drdaniloalmeida

The OB/GYN has delivered more than 5,000 babies over the course of his career, but this one was the most surprising — as well as the most special.

“Most of the deliveries I have are normal,” he stated. “So-called ‘jet-births’ last less than two hours. I’ve seen others, but this one took me by surprise.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Texas mother gets life after bedridden seven-year-old daughter died home alone while she went out to bar

A mother has been sentenced to life behind bars for abandoning her daughter with Down’s syndrome at home while visiting a bar in Bay City, Texas, more than two years ago, according to reports.Lauren Kay Dean, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment and an extra 20 years for abandonment following a guilty plea in court last week over the death of her seven-year-old daughter, Jordynn Barrera, Law&Crime reported.She was also accused of leaving her two other children unattended at home in Bay City, about 65 miles southwest of Houston, while visiting a nearby bar in January 2020 when Jordynn was...
BAY CITY, TX
HollywoodLife

Jenelle Evans Cries & Claims Her Mom Barbara ‘Took’ Son Jace, 13: ‘I’m Not A Bad Mom’

Jenelle Evans got candid and quite emotional when she responded to a troll commenting on the custody of her teen son, Jace. After the hater said Jace was “meant to be with Barbara,” referring to Jenelle’s mom who claims she has full custody of the 13-year-boy, per People, the Teen Mom 2 alum took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 21 to fire back. “Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore,” she said. “Don’t believe everything you see on your TV screen, or hearing from a third party.”
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy