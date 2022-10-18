ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Dow climbs again as Wall Street rallies for 2nd straight day

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqCvs_0ideaFRL00
Goldman Sachs ignited hopes that upbeat corporate reports could help soothe market worries of a potential recession. Getty Images

Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Tuesday as strong earnings from Goldman Sachs ignited hopes that upbeat corporate reports could help soothe market worries of a potential recession due to rising inflation and interest rates.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 400 points, or 1.3%, at 30,581, the S&P 500 was up 1.3%, at 3,728, and the Nasdaq was up 1.2%, at 10,806.

Goldman Sachs jumped 3% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit due to a slowdown in investment banking, which was cushioned by a boost in net interest income.

“It looks like rising borrowing costs, which are boosting net interest income, are working as a sort of parachute for the banks, while the slowing economy is still robust to handle the pain,” said Guido Petrelli, founder and chief executive officer of Merlin Investor.

The investment bank, which is reorganizing its business into three units, wrapped up earnings from big US banks on a largely positive note, even though several lenders raised the loan loss provisions in anticipation of troubled times ahead.

“The main focus was to what extent a drop would have taken place to understand if the Fed’s attempt for a soft landing is something that can be actually managed, or if we are just about to enter a deep and unstoppable recession,” Petrelli said.

Over the last two months, all the three major stock indexes have lost more than 12% as investors worry that the Federal Reserve’s war on inflation may hobble the economy.

Johnson & Johnson shares reversed course to dip 0.29% after the healthcare conglomerate said it may have to cut jobs in anticipation of an economic slowdown.

While economic indicators continue to point to a likely recession, latest data showed factory output rose in September, indicating that the manufacturing sector remains on reasonable footing despite rising interest rates.

Analysts now expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 2.8% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile, a report said ratings agency Fitch has slashed US growth forecasts for this year and next and was set to warn that the Fed’s interest rate hikes and inflation will drive the economy into a 1990-style recession.

The Nasdaq led gains as megacap technology and other growth names like Apple, Meta Platforms, Amazon and Nvidia rose between 2.30% and 1.99%, keeping with declines in the benchmark 10-year Treasury note.

Microsoft gained 0.97% after a report it was laying off under 1,000 employees this week, becoming the latest US technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CNN

Dow soars back above 30,000

Stocks rallied sharply Monday, thanks to more strong earnings from big banks and a sigh of relief about new plans by the United Kingdom to scrap a controversial tax cut plan.
Motley Fool

2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
OHIO STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.

Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

Home Sellers Are Slashing List Prices at a Record High Rate

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. More than one in five homes on the market had a price drop last month — a record 22% of houses for sale. That’s according to new data released Wednesday by real estate brokerage Redfin,...
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
NASDAQ

Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings

U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Entrepreneur

Black Swan Warning for Investors

We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy