'He's A Machine' - Jurgen Klopp Full Of Darwin Nunez Praise Ahead Of West Ham Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Darwin Nunez's impact and work ethic since his move from Benfica back in the summer.

Today's pre-match press conference was as noteworthy as ever for Liverpool updates courtesy of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Following the side's impressive 1-0 victory over reigning champions and previously unbeaten Manchester City , questions remained around the likes of Diogo Jota 's injury, Pep Guardiola's claims of coin throwing, reports of vile chants from the away end and many more.

Klopp was able to provide an update on forward Diogo Jota, who was stretchered off towards the end of the game, confirming that a calf injury sustained in the fixture is set to keep him out until after the world cup. - Read more here!

Liverpool's marquee summer signing Darwin Nunez made an impactful appearance after coming on off the bench against Man City, making effective runs, successful carries and just all around causing trouble for the Sky Blues.

Jurgen Klopp revealed his thoughts on the Uruguayan's start to life at Anfield at today's press conference, saying: " It's difficult to adapt - it's not important what position you play, Sadio and the other boys had to adapt too. The younger you are, the quicker your career went before, the steps were big."

Klopp continued with: " But I like his impact, he's a machine, strong, gets better in training everyday. He's settling more and more, he's in the team 100 per cent, of course he wants to score more goals. It will all happen."

Nunez has made the most of his game times as of late. Scoring away at Arsenal and Rangers, then a short performance against City that earned him 'Nunez, Nunez, Nunez' chants from the stands.

With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both out of action until after the winter World Cup, Liverpool will need Darwin Nunez's goal's more than ever over the coming months, with the Uruguayan now expected to be rotated a lot less.

Darwin Nunez is likely to heavily feature in tomorrow's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

