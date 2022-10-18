Spectacular Array of Planar Display Solutions Installed at New Thunderbird School of Global Management

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced today that Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University (Thunderbird) selected the company as the display technology partner for its new global headquarters in downtown Phoenix. In celebration of Thunderbird’s 75th anniversary, the new five story, 110,000-square-foot, high-tech facility features an impressive selection of Planar display solutions, supporting the world-class institution’s mission of being the most technological and digital leadership management business school in the world.

Thunderbird School of Global Management visitors are surrounded by a custom 8.2-foot diameter LED sphere as well as a 360-degree LED video ribbon measuring 146-feet-long and 6.5-feet high, which is comprised of Planar® CarbonLight™ CLI VX Series LED displays and contiguous with a curved 26-foot-wide, 10-foot-high Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series LED video wall installed directly below.(Photo: Business Wire)

Planar’s impressive selection of display installations appear throughout the new headquarters, including the Digital Global Forum, Global Decision Theater, Founders Ring, classrooms, meeting spaces and more. This includes award-winning LED, LCD, transparent OLED and custom display solutions delivering new ways for Thunderbird to recruit, instruct, collaborate and visualize data.

“It’s an incredible privilege to power Thunderbird’s new global headquarters with Planar’s industry-leading display solutions,” said Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “Thunderbird is a world-renowned institution with a reputation of being at the forefront of innovation. In addition to elevating viewing and learning experiences, our extensive portfolio of groundbreaking visualization technologies is a perfect match for Thunderbird’s vanguard capabilities for global connectivity in its new high-tech facility. We’re thrilled to be making history with one of the most technologically sophisticated global management schools in the world.”

An assortment of striking, smoothly curved LED displays serves as a key attraction near the building’s ground-floor entrance before visitors are surrounded by an extensive range of LCD display technologies that support teaching and next-generation collaboration.

“Our vision is to not only reclaim our position as the most global leadership and management school in the world, but to also be the most digital and technological,” said Sanjeev Khagram, director general and dean of Thunderbird. “That was our mantra for designing and building this fantastic new global headquarters, and it’s the long-term partnerships with collaborators like Planar that has brought it to life.”

In addition to helping Thunderbird become the most technologically sophisticated graduate school in the world, the new leading-edge facility and Planar’s best-in-class visualization technologies are instrumental in the School’s pursuit to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The partnership merges Planar’s nearly 40-year history of designing, deploying and supporting display solutions and leadership in delivering unparalleled visual performance with Thunderbird’s global enterprise management expertise and renowned leadership success development programs.

Thunderbird students, faculty and visitors will experience the following display installations from Planar:

Facility Entrance, Digital Global Forum and Visualization Room

Nearly 9-foot diameter Planar ® CarbonLight ™ CLI Series LED video display with a 1.9 millimeter pixel pitch forming the Founders Ring, featuring the names of the Schools’ founders and a canvas for branding, key messages or welcoming guests.

Custom 8.2-foot diameter LED sphere with a 3 millimeter pixel pitch suspended from the ceiling hangs in the Digital Global Forum, a dynamic open rotunda used to host a variety of events and presentations.

A Planar CarbonLight CLI Series LED video wall in an 18-foot-wide, 5-foot-high array with a 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch and motion-responsive technology controls content on the custom LED sphere.

360-degree LED video ribbon of Planar ® CarbonLight ™ CLI VX Series LED displays with a 2.6 millimeter pixel pitch measures 146-feet-long and 6.5-feet-high and supports 12 video conferencing or camera feeds.

A second Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series LED video wall with a 2.6 millimeter pixel pitch is installed directly below the LED ribbon. Measuring 26-feet-wide and 10-feet-tall, the video wall is used for presentations or live camera feeds.

A 55-inch Planar ® LookThru ™ Transparent OLED Display is located at the front entrance and serves as a virtual greeter to welcome guests.

Classrooms and Meeting Spaces

A curved, 30-foot-wide Planar ® CarbonLight ™ CLI Flex ™ Series LED video wall with a 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch provides a spectacular presentation and broadcast background in the Global Decision Theater.

Nine multi-touch tables, each comprised of 55-inch ultra-narrow bezel optical touch LCD displays in a 3x1 configuration for next-generation collaboration.

Three Planar ® UltraRes ™ X Series 100-inch touch 4K LCD displays in the 5th-floor Thunderbird Pub.

Two Planar ® HB Series 75-inch Huddle Board touch screen displays in the Dean’s suite.

Hundreds of additional Planar large format 4K LCD displays ranging from 55 to 98 inches deployed throughout the facility’s classrooms and learning spaces.

Thunderbird’s new global headquarters and Planar’s extensive selection of display solutions were unveiled during a special global reunion event in celebration of the School’s 75th anniversary in April. Explore One Global Place as if you were there in person through this virtual reality tour.

To learn more about Planar’s broad portfolio of pioneering visualization technologies appearing in the new Thunderbird facility and installations all over the globe, watch the video, read the Case Study or visit www.planar.com.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large-scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2021). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA, with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com.

