ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Spectacular Array of Planar Display Solutions Installed at New Thunderbird School of Global Management

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuDuO_0ideZRJq00

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced today that Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University (Thunderbird) selected the company as the display technology partner for its new global headquarters in downtown Phoenix. In celebration of Thunderbird’s 75th anniversary, the new five story, 110,000-square-foot, high-tech facility features an impressive selection of Planar display solutions, supporting the world-class institution’s mission of being the most technological and digital leadership management business school in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005026/en/

Thunderbird School of Global Management visitors are surrounded by a custom 8.2-foot diameter LED sphere as well as a 360-degree LED video ribbon measuring 146-feet-long and 6.5-feet high, which is comprised of Planar® CarbonLight™ CLI VX Series LED displays and contiguous with a curved 26-foot-wide, 10-foot-high Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series LED video wall installed directly below.(Photo: Business Wire)

Planar’s impressive selection of display installations appear throughout the new headquarters, including the Digital Global Forum, Global Decision Theater, Founders Ring, classrooms, meeting spaces and more. This includes award-winning LED, LCD, transparent OLED and custom display solutions delivering new ways for Thunderbird to recruit, instruct, collaborate and visualize data.

“It’s an incredible privilege to power Thunderbird’s new global headquarters with Planar’s industry-leading display solutions,” said Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “Thunderbird is a world-renowned institution with a reputation of being at the forefront of innovation. In addition to elevating viewing and learning experiences, our extensive portfolio of groundbreaking visualization technologies is a perfect match for Thunderbird’s vanguard capabilities for global connectivity in its new high-tech facility. We’re thrilled to be making history with one of the most technologically sophisticated global management schools in the world.”

An assortment of striking, smoothly curved LED displays serves as a key attraction near the building’s ground-floor entrance before visitors are surrounded by an extensive range of LCD display technologies that support teaching and next-generation collaboration.

“Our vision is to not only reclaim our position as the most global leadership and management school in the world, but to also be the most digital and technological,” said Sanjeev Khagram, director general and dean of Thunderbird. “That was our mantra for designing and building this fantastic new global headquarters, and it’s the long-term partnerships with collaborators like Planar that has brought it to life.”

In addition to helping Thunderbird become the most technologically sophisticated graduate school in the world, the new leading-edge facility and Planar’s best-in-class visualization technologies are instrumental in the School’s pursuit to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The partnership merges Planar’s nearly 40-year history of designing, deploying and supporting display solutions and leadership in delivering unparalleled visual performance with Thunderbird’s global enterprise management expertise and renowned leadership success development programs.

Thunderbird students, faculty and visitors will experience the following display installations from Planar:

Facility Entrance, Digital Global Forum and Visualization Room

  • Nearly 9-foot diameter Planar ® CarbonLight ™ CLI Series LED video display with a 1.9 millimeter pixel pitch forming the Founders Ring, featuring the names of the Schools’ founders and a canvas for branding, key messages or welcoming guests.
  • Custom 8.2-foot diameter LED sphere with a 3 millimeter pixel pitch suspended from the ceiling hangs in the Digital Global Forum, a dynamic open rotunda used to host a variety of events and presentations.
  • A Planar CarbonLight CLI Series LED video wall in an 18-foot-wide, 5-foot-high array with a 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch and motion-responsive technology controls content on the custom LED sphere.
  • 360-degree LED video ribbon of Planar ® CarbonLight ™ CLI VX Series LED displays with a 2.6 millimeter pixel pitch measures 146-feet-long and 6.5-feet-high and supports 12 video conferencing or camera feeds.
  • A second Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series LED video wall with a 2.6 millimeter pixel pitch is installed directly below the LED ribbon. Measuring 26-feet-wide and 10-feet-tall, the video wall is used for presentations or live camera feeds.
  • A 55-inch Planar ® LookThru ™ Transparent OLED Display is located at the front entrance and serves as a virtual greeter to welcome guests.

Classrooms and Meeting Spaces

  • A curved, 30-foot-wide Planar ® CarbonLight ™ CLI Flex ™ Series LED video wall with a 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch provides a spectacular presentation and broadcast background in the Global Decision Theater.
  • Nine multi-touch tables, each comprised of 55-inch ultra-narrow bezel optical touch LCD displays in a 3x1 configuration for next-generation collaboration.
  • Three Planar ® UltraRes ™ X Series 100-inch touch 4K LCD displays in the 5th-floor Thunderbird Pub.
  • Two Planar ® HB Series 75-inch Huddle Board touch screen displays in the Dean’s suite.
  • Hundreds of additional Planar large format 4K LCD displays ranging from 55 to 98 inches deployed throughout the facility’s classrooms and learning spaces.

Thunderbird’s new global headquarters and Planar’s extensive selection of display solutions were unveiled during a special global reunion event in celebration of the School’s 75th anniversary in April. Explore One Global Place as if you were there in person through this virtual reality tour.

To learn more about Planar’s broad portfolio of pioneering visualization technologies appearing in the new Thunderbird facility and installations all over the globe, watch the video, read the Case Study or visit www.planar.com.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large-scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2021). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA, with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005026/en/

CONTACT: Blu Print Public Relations:team@bluprintpr.net, 503-850-2454

Planar: Kim Brown,pr@planar.com

KEYWORD: OREGON ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY OTHER TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO UNIVERSITY HARDWARE

SOURCE: Planar

PUB: 10/18/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 10/18/2022 12:03 PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix-area couples forced to cancel vacations; why won’t trip insurance pay up?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Phoenix-area couples booked river cruises in Europe but due to medical emergencies, they each had to cancel. Thankfully, they had paid for trip insurance. But months later, they’re asking where the money is. Jan and Don Roller love to travel. “Oh my gosh, it’s just been the best,” Jan Roller said. “You know, once we retired, and we were able to go, we’ve just we’ve been going. You know, every other year we try and make a fairly big trip.”
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Couple in Mesa accuses group of filming, following them from drop box

PHOENIX — A couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Monday accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box. The husband said the group was at the Mesa Juvenile Court drop box, located near Baseline and McQueen roads, at about 6:40 p.m. Monday when they were dropping off their ballots, according to the complaint.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

OdySea Aquarium announces death of beloved Giant Pacific octopus, Tako

PHOENIX — OdySea Aquarium announced the death of its beloved Giant Pacific octopus, Tako, on Tuesday in Scottsdale. Tako joined the aquarium in Sept. 2020 and taught thousands of people about the short and significant life cycle of the species, according to a Facebook post. The aquarium was transparent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Fake utility worker steals sentimental jewelry from Phoenix widow

Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New push to accept housing vouchers

It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona is a battleground state, and that makes it ripe for unwanted callers and texts. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The survey...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Security camera catches plane landing in Mesa canal

No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. Surveillance video from the All American Waste Services building captured the impact.
MESA, AZ
12 News

'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way

ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
statepress.com

Student involved in February GLV altercation to pay fine, attend education class

ASU student Lindsey Schmitt must attend an education class and pay a fine to victims involved in an altercation in February at the Greek Leadership Village. According to court documents, the Maricopa County Justice Court is requiring Schmitt attend SAGE Counseling or another behavioral health provider for an education class. Schmitt is also being fined $4,293.10; the money will go toward all victims related to the matter.
TEMPE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspected Killer Arrested In 2005 Cold Murder Case Of Phoenix woman

In what many have felt would be a cold, unsolved case, a family is relieved to learn that an arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force. Latoyi Clinkscale has been extradited to Phoenix from a prison in Wasco, California after being named a suspect in the murder case of Shelia Jones. Clinkscale has been serving time for another crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy