Abymap has partnered with freemium open banking provider Nordigen for direct access to customer bank accounts. Abymap is a French financial software firm that was launched in 2020 by accountant Agnès Bichon and IT specialist Matthieu Paris. The two experts identified common challenges within existing accounting systems and the lack of clarity that was often present in these solutions. They also regularly observed how laborious and time-consuming administrative tasks are for small business owners. This resulted in them creating Ana, an ERP accounting platform that aims to simplify the day-to-day tasks of entrepreneurs and freelancers. The solution is packed with features that help to stay on top of all financial processes, including generating invoices directly from quotes, calculating tax and pre-filling VAT declarations, product and inventory management, cash flow tracking, and more.

2 DAYS AGO