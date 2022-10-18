Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Jack Henry and Mastercard Expand Collaboration to Address Financial Fragmentation
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard® that will enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place. Together, the companies establish a partnership that makes secure, API-based data-gathering affordable for community and regional financial institutions.
ffnews.com
Synapse Announces New Partnership with American Bank, Enabling Comprehensive Range of Digital Financial Solutions for Fintech Companies and Customers
Synapse Financial Technologies Inc., a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform that increases access to best-in-class financial products, today announced a partnership with American Bank, a community bank based in Le Mars, Iowa, to enable fintech companies to build and deliver innovative digital financial services to their customers. “We are excited to announce...
ffnews.com
Open Banking Expo UK: Crypto expert calls for more Africa-focussed financial solutions
The Open Banking Expo UK kicked off yesterday (20th October) at the Business Design Centre in London. Over 650 industry experts and enthusiasts gathered to hear over 100 key speakers across 9 stages throughout the day. Ola Atose, CEO and Founder of KoinKoin, a digital assets exchange platform dedicated to...
ffnews.com
Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency with Polygon to power loyalty & rewards for customers
Nubank, one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world with over 70 million customers across Latin America, announces today the creation of Nucoin, its own cryptocurrency on the Polygon blockchain network. The company’s tokens are expected to be launched in the first half of 2023, and will be distributed free of charge to customers and will serve as the basis for the creation of a groundbreaking rewards program in Brazil.
ffnews.com
Ascend Partners With Veruna To Bring Leading Technology & Payment Solution to Insurance Agents
Today, Ascend, the first modern insurance payments platform, announced that they will be integrating their payments and premium financing solution with Veruna, developer of the insurance industry’s leading technology solution for independent agents. Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated, all-in-one financing, collections, and payables....
ffnews.com
Cloud Processing Powerhouse Enfuce Launches Real-time Card Spending Control Tool
Enfuce, the pioneering issuer processing powerhouse, has announced the launch of its dynamic spend management tool Authorisation Control, which empowers companies of any size, in any sector, to set transaction and spending controls for any card in real time. Combined with Enfuce’s turnkey Card as a Service (CaaS) platform, Authorisation...
ffnews.com
N26 launches new cryptocurrency trading product, N26 Crypto
The Mobile Bank N26 today announced the launch of its cryptocurrency product that will allow eligible customers to buy and sell almost 200 cryptocurrencies in their N26 app. N26 Crypto will first launch in Austria, and will be made available progressively to eligible customers in the market over the coming weeks. The launch addresses strong local demand, where 40% of N26 users are either actively trading, or have expressed interest in investing in cryptocurrencies.2 The Mobile Bank will roll out N26 Crypto in key markets in stages over the next 6 months.
ffnews.com
Abymap Teams Up With Nordigen For Direct Access To Client Financial Data
Abymap has partnered with freemium open banking provider Nordigen for direct access to customer bank accounts. Abymap is a French financial software firm that was launched in 2020 by accountant Agnès Bichon and IT specialist Matthieu Paris. The two experts identified common challenges within existing accounting systems and the lack of clarity that was often present in these solutions. They also regularly observed how laborious and time-consuming administrative tasks are for small business owners. This resulted in them creating Ana, an ERP accounting platform that aims to simplify the day-to-day tasks of entrepreneurs and freelancers. The solution is packed with features that help to stay on top of all financial processes, including generating invoices directly from quotes, calculating tax and pre-filling VAT declarations, product and inventory management, cash flow tracking, and more.
ffnews.com
MoneeMint has partnered with Bud to deliver a transparent and personal ethical banking solution to its customers
MoneeMint have announced their partnership with Bud, an open banking platform designed to turn messy financial data into services that accelerate growth. MoneeMint is integrating with Bud’s Engage solutions that will enable MoneeMint to deliver greater transparency, personal and ethical banking experience for their customers. Bud’s core intelligence services...
ffnews.com
Binance Launches ‘My Crypto Journey’ Campaign, A Collection Of Personal Experiences From Crypto Users
To celebrate the transformative power of blockchain technology, Binance (https://www.Binance.com/), the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, recently launched the ‘My Crypto Journey’ series, a collection of inspirational stories from Binance users in Africa, showcasing how blockchain and crypto have impacted their lives. Over the...
ffnews.com
GafaPay Partners to Launch the US Card Product, Opening Access to the US Financial Infrastructure for Millions of Underbanked Africans
GafaPay, a provider of a mobile wallet with over 300,000 users in Sub-Saharan Africa, announces a partnership with SaveChain, a global neobank for unbanked people, which allows opening a US bank account to anyone in the world. The partners will launch a new virtual card product for GafaPay digital wallet to open access for millions of Africans to international money transfer, US bank account opening, mobile payments, e-commerce, etc.
ffnews.com
Relai builds with Checkout.com to bring instant and 24/7 bitcoin purchases to Europeans
Relai, the Swiss bitcoin app, announces its partnership with Checkout.com, the global payments provider. The move makes Relai the first – and only – bitcoin company to offer instant transactions through a wallet that’s entirely owned by the customer. The partnership means that Relai users will be...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s Washing the Dishes?” – Curt Queyrouze, Coastal Bank in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Curt Queyrouze, President of Seattle’s Coastal Bank and CCBX, its BaaS division, considers whether it’s time to rethink the organisational structure of a bank. In the rush to digitise everything in financial services, have we forgotten infrastructure?. I don’t mean the tech infrastructure that is well-organised under a...
ffnews.com
Virtuzone and Wio Bank partner to drive digital innovation and give SMEs the ability to open a fully digital business bank account
Virtuzone, the UAE’s leading Company Formation Specialists and corporate services provider, has joined forces with Wio Bank, the region’s first platform bank, to revolutionise the banking process for its clients through the next-generation digital banking solution, Wio Business. Paul Bryson, Group Commercial Director at Virtuzone, signed the MoU with Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank.
ffnews.com
Sightline Secures Strategic Investment From J.P. Morgan
Sightline Payments, a leading FinTech specializing in payments technology for the regulated gaming industry, today announced the completion of a funding round following a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan Payments. As part of this deal, Sightline will work with J.P. Morgan Payments to develop an integrated omnichannel solution for resort...
ffnews.com
Vancity launches credit card that counts your carbon footprint
Vancity is taking another step in its commitment to climate action. It will be the first financial institution in Canada to offer its individual and business members a way to estimate the CO2 emissions that come from their purchases. Starting in the new year, every Vancity Visa credit cardholder will...
ffnews.com
IoD launches Finance and FinTech Group in London
The Institute of Directors has launched a Finance and FinTech special interest group to bring the world of Finance & FinTech closer to everyone. The launch event for the group was held at the Carlton Room, at the Institute of Directors on Pall Mall in London. Attendees included some of the most influential individuals in the FinTech and Banking world in the United Kingdom.
ffnews.com
WEMADE Invests in Shardeum, an Indian Blockchain Project
Wemade announced a strategic investment in Shardeum, an Indian blockchain project. The company aims to seek synergistic effect through working with Shardeum for WEMIX3.0, its blockchain mainnet. Business expansion to India is also planned. Shardeum is the world’s first EVM(Ethereum Virtual Machine)-based sharded blockchain mainnet. With dynamic state sharding technology,...
ffnews.com
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets.
ffnews.com
ForwardAI and Fintech Automation Announce Partnership to Provide FIs Access to Accounting Data
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced today its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for seamless access to a full suite of accounting data platforms for its clients.
Comments / 0