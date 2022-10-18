Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Storytree Theater Offers In-Class Theater Residencies
Writer, performer, and Storytree Theater founder Teralyn Reiter brings 20 years of teaching experience to the Midcoast. Reiter, who recently premiered her original play, “The Only Woman in the Room” at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta, is looking for schools who want to bring more theater arts education directly to their students while also teaching standards-based curriculum.
Horror Movies That Were Filmed In The Bangor Area
Looking for some spooky movies that hit close to home? Here's a list of freaky flicks filmed in Bangor and surrounding areas. Maine is the perfect setting for spooky movies. Old creepy dilapidated buildings, dark desolate back roads, and downtown historic architecture makes for perfect backdrops. It should come as no surprise that all these movies are Stephen King adaptations. Matter of fact, many of these films were actually filmed in various locations around Bangor. Here's our list of five movies filmed in the Bangor area.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
lcnme.com
Historical Hauntings at the Pownalborough Court House
People of all ages who appreciate a creepy Halloween activity can look forward to special haunted tours at the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden from 4:30-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. Participants will experience a tour of the haunted court house and cemetery with hauntings provided by people...
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date
In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
lcnme.com
Scott Alan Higgins Sr.
Scott Alan Higgins Sr., 61, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Oct. 17, 2022. He was born on Feb. 26, 1961, the only child of Scott K. and Beatrice (Beaudoin) Higgins. Scott grew up in Winthrop and was a graduate of Winthrop High School in the class of 1979....
lcnme.com
Good Things Continue to Grow Through Medomak Exchange
Operating a thrift store was not part of the plan for Ron and Peggy Davis, of Waldoboro, but when a need appeared, they were ready to act. Shortly after the founding of their “brainchild,” the Medomak Exchange nonprofit corporation, in April 2021, they purchased the former Burnham’s Blooms building across the street from Moody’s Diner to house Good Things Thrift and Craft Shop. It opened in July 2022 to support the Exchange’s programs through the sale of donated home goods at affordable prices.
WPFO
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
WGME
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spectrum announces broadband expansion in Maine
Spectrum announced Friday the expansion of high-speed broadband to more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville. The $3 million network upgrade will help people work from home, make it easier for children to participate in remote schooling and allow town residents to take advantage of telehealth services, company officials said during an event at Swanville Town Hall.
Ice Cream: What’s Staying Open vs What’s Closing Up For The Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
lcnme.com
newscentermaine.com
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
More than 20 people dressed in black marched through the park on Oct. 2. Witnesses said it was an attack on Lewiston's refugee community.
foxbangor.com
Company proposes reopening landfill
BUCKSPORT — A scrap metal company has proposed reopening a landfill at the site of a former Bucksport mill. American Iron and Metal owns part of the site at the old Verso Paper Mill. Now, they’re asking the town of Bucksport to partner in getting the landfill up and...
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
mainepublic.org
Avesta Housing builds 52-unit apartment complex for asylum seekers in South Portland
South Portland will soon be home to a 52-unit apartment building that will provide housing for asylum seeking families, many of whom are currently staying in motels and shelters. But some housing advocates say the new space is just a drop in the bucket. Avesta Housing is overseeing construction of...
