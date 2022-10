BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A man died in Bluffton Tuesday night, and a teenager was arrested after a shooting, according to officials. Bluffton police officers responded to Buck Island Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a victim who had sustained three gunshot wounds. The victim, 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO