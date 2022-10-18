Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. TikTok has been resurrecting plenty of ’90s and ’00s beauty trends as of late, but one of our favorites is the revival of Clinique’s cult-classic Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. Tons of TikTokers like @glamzilla have already given newbies to the iconic shade the scoop, but in case you missed it, this universal shade complements every single skin tone because it has the perfect balance of blue, red, and yellow pigments. Plus, its semi-sheer formula is buildable, so you can customize the color...

21 MINUTES AGO