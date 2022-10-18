Grant Williams on not agreeing to an extension with Celtics: You never want to take a bad deal

Bobby Manning: Grant Williams on no extension: “It’s one of those things that, you never want to take a bad deal for no one around you … the role that I play as VP of the player’s association, you understand where the league is going in the future and where the league is currently at. For me, it wasn’t a matter of life-changing money, it was a matter of value, not only for this year, but for years to come. I think that from both sides, we all negotiated from that point, and there was no ill will. There were no frustrations”

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams and Boston didn't sign an extension before yesterday's deadline.

celticsblog.com/2022/10/18/234…

Jay King @ByJayKing

“I wasn’t moving off of what I wanted. And I don’t think they were either.”

Grant Williams opened up about his contract extension negotiations and what comes next now that the deadline passed without a deal for him.

theathletic.com/3705713/2022/1…

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Grant Williams reacted to not agreeing to an extension at Celtics shootaround this morning, emphasizing his role with the player's association:

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ve got some stuff coming this afternoon for @celticsblog to get you ready for the season.

At lunchtime (in about 10 minutes), you can read about Boston’s motivation for this season.

Then this afternoon, I’ve got something coming on the risk of not extending Grant Williams. – 11:51 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

As I noted earlier this summer, really hard for teams to lose on rookie extensions in the projected upcoming cap environment. Surprised Cam Johnson, Grant Williams and P.J. Washington didn’t get done.

theathletic.com/3448724/2022/0…

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The Celtics and Grant Williams were not able to reach an extension by the 6 pm deadline, sources tell @The Athletic. The two sides made progress over the past few days in negotiations, but were not able to come to an agreement. – 6:02 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Grant Williams did not agree to contract extension with the #Celtics before 6pm ET deadline tonight a league source confirmed to MassLive. He'll be restricted free agent this summer: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With just over three hours until the rookie scale extension deadline, the Boston Celtics and Grant Williams remain far apart on an extension, a league source tells @celticsblog.

Both sides will continue to discuss potential deals, but at this time an extension appears unlikely.

Adrian Wojnarowski: No rookie extension deals for Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington or Boston’s Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 17, 2022

Bobby Manning: I never thought it made sense for Grant Williams or #Celtics to sign extension. Boston has RFA rights and probably was never getting an extension discount after a big year. Grant can try to repeat 40% 3PT shooting, elite defensive versatility, win a starting job & become 20M AAV. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / October 17, 2022

John Karalis: Source tells me it does not appear an extension will get done with Grant Williams today -via Twitter @John_Karalis / October 17, 2022