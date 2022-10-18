ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Grant Williams on not agreeing to an extension with Celtics: You never want to take a bad deal

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGKH1_0ideY3MG00

Bobby Manning: Grant Williams on no extension: “It’s one of those things that, you never want to take a bad deal for no one around you … the role that I play as VP of the player’s association, you understand where the league is going in the future and where the league is currently at. For me, it wasn’t a matter of life-changing money, it was a matter of value, not only for this year, but for years to come. I think that from both sides, we all negotiated from that point, and there was no ill will. There were no frustrations”

Source: Twitter @RealBobManning

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams and Boston didn’t sign an extension before yesterday’s deadline. For @celticsblog I wrote about why that’s risky for Boston, given what Williams’ market might look like this summer, the Celtics roster and the ever-rising cap:

celticsblog.com/2022/10/18/234…3:25 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

“I wasn’t moving off of what I wanted. And I don’t think they were either.”

Grant Williams opened up about his contract extension negotiations and what comes next now that the deadline passed without a deal for him.

My story: theathletic.com/3705713/2022/1…2:18 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Grant Williams reacted to not agreeing to an extension at Celtics shootaround this morning, emphasizing his role with the player’s association: https://t.co/O7OckPYoeK pic.twitter.com/DhBBBI0rao12:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NfZB_0ideY3MG00

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ve got some stuff coming this afternoon for @celticsblog to get you ready for the season.

At lunchtime (in about 10 minutes), you can read about Boston’s motivation for this season.

Then this afternoon, I’ve got something coming on the risk of not extending Grant Williams. – 11:51 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Grant Williams on no extension: “It’s one of those things that, you never want to take a bad deal for no one around you … the role that I play as VP of the player’s association, you understand where the league is going in the future and where the league is currently at ..” Cont – 11:28 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Cam Johnson, Grant Williams headline players headed to NBA restricted free agency nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/17/cam…9:04 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

As I noted earlier this summer, really hard for teams to lose on rookie extensions in the projected upcoming cap environment. Surprised Cam Johnson, Grant Williams and P.J. Washington didn’t get done.

theathletic.com/3448724/2022/0…7:26 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The Celtics and Grant Williams were not able to reach an extension by the 6 pm deadline, sources tell @The Athletic. The two sides made progress over the past few days in negotiations, but were not able to come to an agreement. – 6:02 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Grant Williams did not agree to contract extension with the #Celtics before 6pm ET deadline tonight a league source confirmed to MassLive. He’ll be restricted free agent this summer: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…6:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With just over three hours until the rookie scale extension deadline, the Boston Celtics and Grant Williams remain far apart on an extension, a league source tells @celticsblog.

Both sides will continue to discuss potential deals, but at this time an extension appears unlikely. – 2:48 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: No rookie extension deals for Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington or Boston’s Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 17, 2022

Bobby Manning: I never thought it made sense for Grant Williams or #Celtics to sign extension. Boston has RFA rights and probably was never getting an extension discount after a big year. Grant can try to repeat 40% 3PT shooting, elite defensive versatility, win a starting job & become 20M AAV. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / October 17, 2022

John Karalis: Source tells me it does not appear an extension will get done with Grant Williams today -via Twitter @John_Karalis / October 17, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Armando Bacot sports ‘new hairdo’ ahead of 2022-23 season

It’s no secret that center Armando Bacot loves the University of North Carolina. After committing to UNC over Duke, Bacot has developed into one of the best players in the nation and he’s back for a fourth season to ‘run it back’ with his teammates. But before the season gets underway in a few weeks, Bacot has made a bit of a change. On Friday, Bacot took to Twitter to have a little bit of fun before the season starts. He posted a photo of himself with a ‘new haircut’, showing his love for UNC with a dyed look in Carolina Blue: It’s finally here ! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/md95VrOUux — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) October 21, 2022 Last year, Bacot posted a photo similar with his arms photoshopped to make his muscles even bigger. And this year, it’s a little more believable. The Tar Heels tip off their season in a few weeks. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy